The UMaine hockey team shows resilience in close-up games

Hana Davis, senior of the University of Maine, has had a remarkable season. Davis was named America East Midfielder of the Year. Photo by Peter Buehner / Athletics from the University of Maine

Over the course of a long, curious hockey season, one that moved from fall to spring, the University of Maine players formed a close bond as the upper classes got to know the upcoming freshmen better than ever before.

And the Black Bears needed that bond during this surprising spring season in America East. In earning a co-championship of the America East regular season title, Maine won five games with one goal. In fact, seven of Maine’s 10 games this spring were decided by one goal.

“I think when you’re placed in that position (playing up close) you have to keep fighting for it,” said senior Hana Davis, who was honored as America East Midfielder of the Year on Wednesday. “It helps us come together (as a team) because we are accountable to each other. Sometimes in those cases I make some mistakes. But it’s about what I can do next to help my team. It’s those little things like running back (on the defensive) or digging down to make sure we can close with victory. “

Now the Black Bears will have to take advantage of that resilience at least one more time.

Maine (7-3 overall, 7-1 America East) will play at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday in Monmouth, New Jersey, against Stanford in 19th place (8-2, 6-2) in the semifinals of America East. Fellow champion Monmouth, who earned home for the 3-2 win over Maine on April 2, will face UMass Lowell in the other semi-final at noon.

It is expected to be another tight one for Maine, which beat Stanford 3-2 last Thursday and lost 1-0 to Stanford in the America East semi-finals in 2019.

“It seems like we play Stanford every year, and it’s a game I love,” said Davis, who is from Tsawwassen, British Columbia. “The speed, the skill, I love everything about playing them. It’s always a great game. “

Davis knows that Stanford will mostly be inspired. Last summer, the school announced that hockey was one of 11 sports it would cut back due to budget constraints.

But the Black Bears have been digging deep all season, and especially lately. In addition to excelling in close games, Maine dominated the fourth quarter.

The Black Bears outperformed the opponents 8-4 in the fourth quarter. They have also outperformed their opponents, 32-25, and had a 16-10 lead in penalty corners. In their last two wins, Chloe Davis scored 1:41 left to beat Stanford, then Brittany Smith scored 4:31 left to balance UC-Davis in a match that Maine won 3-2 in a shootout.

Maine Coach Josette Babineau, who along with associate head coach Michelle Simpson earned the America East Co-Coaching Staff of the Year award on Wednesday, said there were a number of reasons for that late success: the competitiveness of her players and the experience of playing. of four quarters for the first time in 2019.

Hockey at the college has been transformed from two 30-minute halves to four 15-minute halves in 2019.

“Managing the game is a little bit different (with four quarters) as the game goes on, and we have a little more experience as a group to do that,” she said. “But what also comes to mind is that it is a competitive group, the level of competition and the desire to want a positive outcome in the game and their fight … It is a nice group to see, their competitive level and desire to win the game. And whether they have a goal behind or a goal managing that last quarter, they’ve done a great job. “

Davis said the Black Bears know the fourth quarter is special.

“I feel like you’re always busy in the fourth quarter,” she said. “I can see in practice and games that we are a bunch of competitive girls and we know when to get it done, I think. Especially those last 15 minutes. Something changes in you.

“I know the fourth quarter is the hardest. But it is also fun to play. “

