Picnic table will be dedicated in memory of tennis player | News





Wherever she went, Cyndie Kenimer McKee was known for her vibrant joy and willingness to help others. She passed away on November 27, 2020, and her friends from the Clarke-Oconee Tennis Association wanted a tangible way to remember the woman who had made such a difference in their lives. I always remember her as a happy person, even in troubled times and hard times, said COTA President Elizabeth Davis of Cyndie. She was one of those people who always stepped in to help a friend in need, and she looked for the good in everyone. Last month, COTA made a $ 1,057 donation to the Oconee County government for a plaque commemorating Cyndies to be installed on a future picnic table next to the Oconee Veterans Parks tennis courts. Plaque funds came from COTA, its members, and the Georgia Tennis Association. COTA has partnered with the County Parks and Recreation Department since January and the purchase of tables is underway. Those were her favorite courses to play[the table] provides a meeting place to watch teammates play and adds the social aspect of league tennis, said COTA director Robin Stevens. Cyndie loved the social as much as the competitive. Cyndie was a long-time resident of Oconee County and avid tennis player. She played on various teams of the United States Tennis Association for a number of years, while also being an active member of COTA. At the end of 2017, Cyndie became COTA’s local competition coordinator. You couldn’t be around Cyndie and not be keen on tennis, Stevens said. Her enthusiasm for tennis was infectious. Davis said that Cyndie also played the role of a tennis fashion maven who always seemed to find the cutest tennis clothing and accessories for herself and her teammates. I loved going to lunch with her and our other teammates after a game. She always had great stories that made us all laugh, Davis added. And she could laugh at herself, which is such a rare trait. Cyndie’s husband, Brad McKee, said his wife’s positive attitude extended to precious family time on and off the tennis court. Brad, as well as Cyndies’ son, William Kenimer, both played tennis with her. While William and her daughter Avery grew up, she also coached their swimming, soccer, volleyball and tennis teams, Brad added. Cyndie’s love for children also extended to the students she taught in Oglethorpe County and later Oconee County Schools for over 30 years. She gave special education at Oconee County High School before moving to North Oconee High School when it opened. She retired after three decades of teaching, but continued to teach undergraduates and undergraduates at Foothills Education Charter High School. Brad has instituted a memorial scholarship to support NOHS special education students through activities such as summer camps. Donations can be made through oconeeschools.org/nohs or by contacting NOHS secretary Gina Taylor. Teaching, tennis, and children were Cyndie’s passions, Brad said.







