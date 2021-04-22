Sports
Brewers vs. Padres – Game Recap – April 21, 2021
SAN DIEGO – Omar Narvaez hit a two-run homer, Jace Peterson added a solo shot and six pitchers combined struckout 13 the Milwaukee Brewers, who defeated the San Diego Padres 4-2 on Wednesday to sweep complete three games.
San Diego righthanded Dinelson Lamet left his season debut after two scoreless innings due to right forearm tightness. The Padres finished a 1-5 homestand with their seventh loss in nine games in total.
Milwaukee pitchers gave up only three runs in the series, none through the bullpen. Adrian Houser gave up both runs for San Diego on Wednesday in 4 2/3 innings, and the bullpen closed the Padres the rest of the way. The relievers hit 11 times.
We played a good series, said Brewers manager Craig Counsell. You have to play well to beat teams in this way. We threw exceptionally and got some home runs. That was the story of the series. We played really well.
Milwaukee won 3-1 on Monday-evening and 6-0 on Tuesday-evening.
Padres manager Jayce Tingler was sent off in the eighth after calmly walking out to contest for balls and strikes with home base referee Tom Hallion.
The Padres loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth, but didn’t score. Brad Boxberger knocked out Tommy Pham before JP Feyereisen came in and knocked out pinch-hitter Wil Myers and Victor Caratini.
San Diego had runners on second and third base with two outs in the ninth before Eric Hosmer struckout the game to bring Josh Hader a hard-earned third save.
Today was a real group effort in terms of pitching, Counsell said. The bullpen guys did a really good job. They picked each other up.
The Padres stranded 12 baserunners. They led the NL with 162 runners who were stranded in 18 games.
It has been our Achilles heel, Tingler said. The boys keep fighting, but we have failed to raise money. Maybe sometimes we tried to do too much. It’s frustrating for sure, but we would stay positive knowing this is going in the right direction.
Lamet appeared to pitch well against the Brewers and struckout four batters on a single to start the game. He threw 19 strokes from 29 throws and reached 97 mph on his fastball.
He felt fine, but it started to tighten him up in the second inning, Tingler said. His fastball was salty today. Despite everything he’s been through, it really is the first setback he’s had. But it is difficult to simulate the adrenaline of a real game. I will have more information in a few days, but hopefully he can continue to pitch. It is from day to day. ‘
Tingler said Lamet will get an MRI.
28-year-old Lamet hadn’t thrown since he left his last start of 2020 with elbow discomfort and missed the playoffs. He received multiple opinions that the surgery was unnecessary and received off-season platelet-rich plasma therapy.
Lamet underwent surgery on Tommy John in 2018 and did not return until the second half of 2019.
His quick exit came a day after lefthanded Adrian Morejon operated on Tommy John.
Brent Suter (1-1) took the win with four strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings. Keone Kela (2-1) took the loss.
Narvaez hit his third homer in the sixth to give Milwaukee a 3-2 lead. Peterson hit an RBI single in the fourth and a two-out drive in the sixth.
You won’t win the championship in April, said Padres third baseman Manny Machado. We just have to keep sharpening. We just need a spark. We need one thing to click.
THE BREWERS DRAW STRANGE-GORDON
Veteran utilityman Dee Strange-Gordon signed a minor league contract with Milwaukee and will be assigned to the teams’ alternate training venue.
He gives us another infielder with experience, Counsell said. Let him go and be available to us when needs arise.
ROSTER MOVEMENT
The Padres gave left-handed Nick Ramirez the option to go to the alternate training location when they activated Lamet for his start.
TRAINERS ROOM
Brouwers: SS Luis Urias remains offside after injuring his right calf when he hit a homerun on Monday-evening.
Padres: Myers was out of the starting line-up for the fourth time in the last eight games due to an inflammation in his right knee, but he pinch-hit in the eighth inning and struckout.
NEXT ONE
The Brewers get a day off before starting a run of three games with the Chicago Cubs on Friday. LHP Brett Anderson (2-1, 2.65 ERA) is scheduled for the start of the Brewers vs. RHP Kyle Hendricks (0-2, 6.92).
The Padres will start a run of four games in the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday-evening. Ryan Weathers (1-0, 0.93 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Padres against RHP Walker Buehler (1-0, 2.00 ERA).
——
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]