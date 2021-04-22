Brewers vs. Padres – Game Recap – April 21, 2021

SAN DIEGO – Omar Narvaez hit a two-run homer, Jace Peterson added a solo shot and six pitchers combined struckout 13 the Milwaukee Brewers, who defeated the San Diego Padres 4-2 on Wednesday to sweep complete three games.

San Diego righthanded Dinelson Lamet left his season debut after two scoreless innings due to right forearm tightness. The Padres finished a 1-5 homestand with their seventh loss in nine games in total.

Milwaukee pitchers gave up only three runs in the series, none through the bullpen. Adrian Houser gave up both runs for San Diego on Wednesday in 4 2/3 innings, and the bullpen closed the Padres the rest of the way. The relievers hit 11 times.

We played a good series, said Brewers manager Craig Counsell. You have to play well to beat teams in this way. We threw exceptionally and got some home runs. That was the story of the series. We played really well.

Milwaukee won 3-1 on Monday-evening and 6-0 on Tuesday-evening.

Padres manager Jayce Tingler was sent off in the eighth after calmly walking out to contest for balls and strikes with home base referee Tom Hallion.

The Padres loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth, but didn’t score. Brad Boxberger knocked out Tommy Pham before JP Feyereisen came in and knocked out pinch-hitter Wil Myers and Victor Caratini.

San Diego had runners on second and third base with two outs in the ninth before Eric Hosmer struckout the game to bring Josh Hader a hard-earned third save.

Today was a real group effort in terms of pitching, Counsell said. The bullpen guys did a really good job. They picked each other up.

The Padres stranded 12 baserunners. They led the NL with 162 runners who were stranded in 18 games.

It has been our Achilles heel, Tingler said. The boys keep fighting, but we have failed to raise money. Maybe sometimes we tried to do too much. It’s frustrating for sure, but we would stay positive knowing this is going in the right direction.

Lamet appeared to pitch well against the Brewers and struckout four batters on a single to start the game. He threw 19 strokes from 29 throws and reached 97 mph on his fastball.

He felt fine, but it started to tighten him up in the second inning, Tingler said. His fastball was salty today. Despite everything he’s been through, it really is the first setback he’s had. But it is difficult to simulate the adrenaline of a real game. I will have more information in a few days, but hopefully he can continue to pitch. It is from day to day. ‘

Tingler said Lamet will get an MRI.

28-year-old Lamet hadn’t thrown since he left his last start of 2020 with elbow discomfort and missed the playoffs. He received multiple opinions that the surgery was unnecessary and received off-season platelet-rich plasma therapy.

Lamet underwent surgery on Tommy John in 2018 and did not return until the second half of 2019.

His quick exit came a day after lefthanded Adrian Morejon operated on Tommy John.

Brent Suter (1-1) took the win with four strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings. Keone Kela (2-1) took the loss.

Narvaez hit his third homer in the sixth to give Milwaukee a 3-2 lead. Peterson hit an RBI single in the fourth and a two-out drive in the sixth.

You won’t win the championship in April, said Padres third baseman Manny Machado. We just have to keep sharpening. We just need a spark. We need one thing to click.

THE BREWERS DRAW STRANGE-GORDON

Veteran utilityman Dee Strange-Gordon signed a minor league contract with Milwaukee and will be assigned to the teams’ alternate training venue.

He gives us another infielder with experience, Counsell said. Let him go and be available to us when needs arise.

ROSTER MOVEMENT

The Padres gave left-handed Nick Ramirez the option to go to the alternate training location when they activated Lamet for his start.

TRAINERS ROOM

Brouwers: SS Luis Urias remains offside after injuring his right calf when he hit a homerun on Monday-evening.

Padres: Myers was out of the starting line-up for the fourth time in the last eight games due to an inflammation in his right knee, but he pinch-hit in the eighth inning and struckout.

NEXT ONE

The Brewers get a day off before starting a run of three games with the Chicago Cubs on Friday. LHP Brett Anderson (2-1, 2.65 ERA) is scheduled for the start of the Brewers vs. RHP Kyle Hendricks (0-2, 6.92).

The Padres will start a run of four games in the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday-evening. Ryan Weathers (1-0, 0.93 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Padres against RHP Walker Buehler (1-0, 2.00 ERA).

