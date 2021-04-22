Cricket Australia contracts 2021/22: Will Pucovski misses deal, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Wade, IPL





Will Pucovski will likely open Ashes next summer alongside David Warner, but the top Victorian batsman has missed a contract from Cricket Australia. His understood that the 23-year-old was not getting a CA contract, with Matthew Wade, who played all four Tests against India over the summer and is likely to appear at the T20 World Cup in India, being dumped. Cricket Australia will announce the contracted players on Thursday. They are expected to issue only 17 contracts from 20 the year before. Missing players can be upgraded during the year if they earn enough points through national team selection. His thinking COVID-19 and the financial pressures associated with the pandemic have prompted CA to scale back central contracts, along with other codes, such as rugby union. Australia’s leaner international calendar than usual is another factor, with Tim Paines’ team playing against Afghanistan only in November before playing against England in five tests. The scaling back of contracts will increase the financial pressure on the statements. Watch every match of the 2021 IPL live and on demand on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14 days for free> Cummins SLAYS run over Sam Curran for 30 times 0:41 After several false starts, Pucovski finally made his debut against India at the SCG, making 62 and 10, before injuring his shoulder and missing the fourth test. It continued his miserable arrival in the international game, where the compact right-hander had previously withdrawn due to mental health issues and a concussion. Pucovski was selected for the aborted Test Tour through South Africa. He averages 53.41 in first-class cricket. Fellow Test opener and Victorian teammate Marcus Harris, who did not take his chance in the fourth Test against India with a score of 5 and 38, has also not been awarded a CA contract. All-rounder Cameron Green, who looked calm and collected during his Test summer debut and finished as Sheffield Shields’ best run scorer, is likely to be included in the prestigious 17-man roster. The 21-year-old scored 236 points at 33.71 against India. Marnus Labuschagne is expected to earn a huge pay raise after another excellent summer, which ended as player of the match honors in the Sheffield Shield final against NSW. Meanwhile, the dumping of Wades comes after his disappointing home summer. The left-handed fought his way through the 2019 Ashes, scoring two centuries in England, but the gritty batter failed to make the most of his starts over the summer. He failed to get 50 in four Tests against India, despite reaching 30 on four occasions. Wade missed selection for the Australian tour of South Africa, but seemed reasonably in touch with New Zealand on the five-game T20 tour. Again, however, he failed to build on his starts, with four scored between 44 and 14. Queensland opener Joe Burns is another expected to be dropped from the list after being dropped all summer. CONTRACT LISTS CRICKET AUSTRALIA FOR 2020-21: Ashton Agar, Joe Burns, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, James Pattinson, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc , Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa CONTRACT LISTS CRICKET AUSTRALIA FOR 2021-22: TBC The Big Show lives up to its price tag 2:03

