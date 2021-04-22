Weber State football: Former walk-on Conner Mortensen wins Big Sky defender of the year | Weber State

As a six foot linebacker, Conner Mortensen doesn’t really stand out physically, make no mistake, he has worked hard to maximize his stature.
But when the ball is broken, it is not missing where the Weber State senior linebacker is.
After a notable spring season, Mortensen was named Defensive Player of the Year for the Big Sky Conference on Wednesday, one of 13 Wildcats to receive the conference award.
In five games, the former walk-on made 44 tackles, including 9.5 for loss, with the latter being the second highest in the league. He added an interception and a bag to his stats to help lead a defense that kept opponents at 17.6 points per game in the regular season, with most teams falling a few touchdowns below their usual average.
“Conners a phenomenal player. I’m so excited for that kid and everything he’s accomplished this year. He turned the lights off,” said WSU head coach Jay Hill. “He’s a leader and he came here as a walk-on, that’s what I like most about him. He’s a homemade, hard-working, tough guy who just plays the game the right way. Everyone knows.”
Mortensen, who spoke to the media on Tuesday before the honor’s announcement, said he came to Weber State after being connected to a coach by a missionary friend in the Dominican Republic. The Overton, Nevada resident originally planned to continue walking in Southern Utah and never thought he would be the kind of impact player he is today.
“I’ve always hoped to be in a position where I could contribute to the team. Did I think it would be that big? Not really,” he said. “I’ve always tried to work as hard as possible and I think that’s the result, often … I’m super, super blessed to say the least.”
He went from walk-on and special teams contributor to an important part of defense. Even before becoming a starter in 2019, Mortensen was called upon to anchor Hill’s unique defensive look that the Wildcats use against teams running the triple option.
He admitted that there were moments early in the trip when he felt like giving up football, but friends, family and coaches urged him on.
“I hate to admit it, but there were certainly times when I felt hopeless. I felt like my time might be better spent on other things, that I probably wouldn’t get a chance. to believe myself and believe that I could do it. Get where I am now, “Mortensen said.” Fortunately, I had friends and family members and coaches who gave me confidence and helped me realize that playing contributes to this level, a reality.
“Hard work pays off, and certainly more credit to coaches and friends and family who kept me in it.”
Mortensen and the Wildcats (5-0) are preparing to receive Southern Illinois in the first round of the playoffs at 2:00 PM on Saturday. Starting with his redshirt season in 2016, he has been on each of the last five playoff teams and says there is definitely something different during match week.
“As a player and as a team I feel like you come out a little bit to practice and that you speed it up a little bit more. You feel like you have to go a little faster. preparation. and hard work, “he said.” (Tuesday) felt a lot more competitive, but it also felt more fun. Boys laughed and had more fun than I’ve seen all year, so I think it’s all going to be fine. ”
13 WILDCATS HONORED
Mortensen led a group of 13 ‘Cats to earn convention awards.
Running back Dontae McMillan was named co-freshman of the year and shared the honor with UC Davis defensive lineman Chubba Maae.
Despite WSU’s deep backgroup, McMillan was a difference maker with a total of 308 yards and five touchdowns in 49 carry-over five games. Most notably, he rushed 13 times for 138 yards and a score in just over a quarter in a Southern Utah win.
Nine WSU players were selected to the All-Big Sky First Team. They are: second offensive lineman Noah Atagi, junior running back Josh Davis, second defender Eddie Heckard, senior linebacker Conner Mortensen, senior defensive tackle Jared Schiess, senior returner Rashid Shaheed, senior safety Preston Smith, senior offensive lineman Ty Whitworth and junior safety Desmond Williams.
About the second team: senior defensive tackle Sione Lapuaho, senior linebacker Sherwin Lavaka, freshman running back Dontae McMillan, junior defensive end George Tarlas.
Jay Hill was named Region 5 Coach of the Year by the American Football Coaches Association for the second year in a row.