Bad boy disqualified after abuse by linesman
Infamous spitfire Fabio Fognini has come under fire from tennis fans after being disqualified from the Barcelona Open for verbally abusing a line judge.
The 33-year-old was behind world No. 147 Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-0, 4-4 when he collided with the official.
Fogini was clearly furious when he stormed off the track, hitting his racket in disgust as he walked away.
The Italian protested his innocence after the game, insisting he had been punished for something he “hadn’t done”.
“What happened to me was inexplicable,” he told reporters.
‘I’m going to investigate. I paid for something I didn’t do. ‘
Fognini is one of the few players to have defaulted from a match.
The most famous incident involved world number one Novak Djokovic, who was disqualified from the US Open in 2020 for hitting a linesman with a ball.
Nick Kyrgios was also at fault at the 2019 Rome tournament after throwing a chair on the court.
Fognini, the number 27 in the world, is no stranger to disqualification.
At the 2017 US Open, he was kicked out of the tournament and fined $ 24,000 for a series of insults directed against a female chair umpire.
A new Fognini incident sparks outrage
The Italian has a long and eventful history of court incidents, nearly getting into trouble with a fellow countryman at the Australian Open earlier this year.
Fognini and his compatriot Salvatore Caruso had to be separated by the tournament director in an ugly post-game argument after the thrilling victory of the first of five sets.
The Italian countrymen traded insults at John Cain Arena after their epic match, which went to a fifth set tiebreaker and clocked in nearly four hours.
Fognini and Caruso began exchanging words after meeting on the net, before things escalated to fingering and screaming.
The angry altercation in Italian lasted about two minutes and continued even as Caruso tried to leave for the locker room.
Fognini reportedly attacked Caruso for getting f *** ing lucky after beating his countryman in the second round marathon.
The Italian was also involved in an infamous incident with Andy Murray at the 2019 Shanghai Masters when he yelled at the Brit in the middle of a run.
The explosive incident that followed went viral after Murray told Fognini to “shut up” while protesting to the chair umpire.
The latest incident of the world’s No. 27 has sparked a chorus of conviction on social media.
