Max Scherzer, Nationals beat Cardinals on a windy day

But when he was asked to give some advice on Wednesday, as the wind soared through the air for nine consecutive innings, Martinez just had an old bit of wisdom: Don’t take your eye off the ball.

His team and the St. Louis Cardinals could have used more than that. The fans could have also sat at a distance from each other while bundled up in blankets and hats at Nationals Park. Still, wind was the hazard at the workplace Nationals 1-0 win about the cardinals. It blew from side to side without stopping. It caused Max Scherzer, the Nationals ace, to spend much of his start with hot breath on his fingers. If the scoreboard didn’t tilt, it turned the experience into a tunnel of cold gusts and doubt.

Fielders did a little extra shuffling under each pop fly. In each dugout, hands remained tucked into the pockets of a sweatshirt. And the Nationals (7-9), the team that built their park on the Anacostia River, won a run of three games before taking on the road against the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays.

My hands were very dry. Cold and dry is how I described how I felt, Scherzer said. I had to get really creative and find ways to kind of feel that baseball. I feel like my forearms are even a bit sore because I have to grip the ball so hard.

Scherzer, to his credit, struckout nine batters in six scoreless innings (and has now pitched 17 scoreless as of April 11). He threw 109 pitches, his most of the year, and was dominant after leaving the bases loaded in the first. Catcher Alex Avila put Washington ahead for good with an RBI-double off Cardinals-starter Carlos Martnez in the second. By the way, Josh Bell, who is neither the fastest runner nor the second fastest runner, hit home from the first point, his sprint aided by a wrong throw from left fielder Justin Williams to the cut man. When Scherzer left, relievers Tanner Rainey, Daniel Hudson and Hand held.

The Nationals needed 168 seats to empty the Cardinals (8-10). Hudson needed 31 to escape the eighth inning he made. The truth, as previously shown, is that Matt Carpenter headwinds to put an end to the threat is that baseball is hard enough as it is. It doesn’t need elements to challenge. Mother Nature doesn’t need to twist limbs and brains into a knot. Simply ask these subjects for an account of outside influence. Or maybe ask for the short version.

They started the year with a coronavirus outbreak that postponed four games and put nine players on the injured list. The group included (but was not limited to) both their catchers, their new first baseman, their starting second baseman, their starting left fielder, their third and fourth starters, and their closer. They still had to compete against the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers. They are expected to start with 1-5.

But even when most of the nine returned, the team suffered bad luck and its own poor performance. Since last weekend, star pitcher Stephen Strasburg has been on the 10-day IL with right shoulder inflammation. From Tuesday evening, rightfielder Juan Soto will be on the 10-day IL with a tense left shoulder. Add reliever Wander Suero and his tense left slant. A series of bad getaways from the Strasburg rotation, Joe Ross and Patrick Corbin, who then recovered on Tuesday, have taxed the bullpen. A carousel of guns has rotated between Washington and the clubs’ alternate location in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Sometimes April felt like August. That’s the nature of early holes.

We threw a lot at us for the first few weeks of the season, Hudson said. Boys fight.

So what wind? It was nothing. Well, nothing but constant and whiny as Scherzer lifted the Nationals past the Cardinals. He hit lead-off hitter Tommy Edman with a fastball, delivered an infield single and walked Paul DeJong to set up three in the first, when the temperature reached a misleading 53 degrees. But he dropped the next two, Dylan Carlson and Carpenter, to settle in right away.

He would retire 12 of his last 13 batters. He passed Mike Mussina on MLB’s all-time strikeout list, now 21st with 2,817. Still, Martnez fit him mostly, clean frame for clean frame, except for Avilas double in the second. Martnez pushed to 91 pitches in six innings. Scherzer used his six to lower his ERA to 1.80, throwing his WHIP walks and hits per inning to 0.72.

With the circumstances, it was rather difficult for guys to get a sense of their breaking throws and their off-speed stuff, Avila said, making Scherzer’s performance more impressive. Only the dryness of the air, the cold weather, even Max sometimes struggled with his slider. And that was also with Rainey, Huddy and Brad; everyone had the same kind of problems. “

Rainey was tagged with a game-tying triple in the Nationals 3-2 victory on Tuesday. Hudson and Hand finished it. All were called again and Rainey, who was already in his seventh outing, hit two out before catcher Andrew Knizner put a soft liner to the right in the middle.

Middlefielder Victor Robles drove towards it, then accelerated, then realized that the wind was pushing the ball away from his reach, if only with a shivering arm’s length. Knizner rushed past first and dug another 30 yards on the miscue. It seemed that at that point the wind could put a little imprint on the action. But Rainey responded to Austin Dean with a biting slider. Dean and the weather were no match.