Will Pucovski, Matthew Wade had overlooked





Will Pucovski is expected to open the at bat alongside David Warner in next summer’s Ashes series, but the 23-year-old has reportedly been overlooked for a contract with Cricket Australia. The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Matthew Wade has also been dumped just months after landing Australia in the T20 format. Cricket Australia is expected to release the list today, ahead of a 12-month period with an Ashes series at home and a T20 World Cup. The list has reportedly been reduced to the minimum of 17 contracts, three less than a year ago. Missing players can be upgraded during the year if they earn enough points through national team selection. Exciting all-rounder Cameron Green will be on the list for the first time, in the background of a summer making his Test debut and finishing as Sheffield Shield’s main point scorer. Cameron Green in action during the Boxing Day test. (Getty) His inclusion, along with the cut from 20 to 17 contracts, means four players will miss from last year. Wade, who played all four games against India but failed to pass 50 in any of his eight innings, is one victim, while dumped opener Joe Burns is also expected to miss after a horror run in 2020-21. Pucovski’s expected omission is also likely to raise eyebrows as he made 62 and 10 on Test debut against India in Sydney. In February, however, he needed shoulder reconstruction, with recovery expected to take between four and six months. Fast bowler Pat Cummins is expected to remain Australia’s No. 1 ranked player. For a daily dose of the best of the latest news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter at click here!

