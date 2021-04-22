WVU football announces addition on defensive back





MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Football coach from West Virginia UniversityNeal Brownhas announced that Charles Woods, a 6-1, 175 pound, redshirt junior defensive back from Dallas, Texas, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from the state of Illinois. Woods has two more years of eligibility to play over a three-year period. Charles Woods, R-Jr., DB, 6-1, 175, Dallas, Texas / Kimball / Illinois State 2020 (Jr.): Illinois State 2019 (Sun): Illinois state HEERO Sports FCS Sophomore All-America deserves honorable mention

Started all 15 games at cornerback for the Redbirds

Second in the Missouri Valley Football Conference with 17 defended passes

Counted 48 tackles in the season, with four interceptions and 4 tackles for loss

Registered 13 pass break-ups and had four interceptions, tying for second place on the team

Served as ISU’s primary punt, finishing with 10 returns for 43 yards and 23 yards in length

Recorded a career-best eight tackles in a win in West Illinois

Had five tackles and a TFL in a win over No. 4 South Dakota State

Returned an interception 61 yards to set up a score in the victory over Northern Arizona

Recorded interceptions in the first and second round FCS playoff wins over Southeast Missouri and Central Arkansas 2018 (Fri.): – State of Illinois Saw action in all 11 games, with three starts in cornerback to end the season

Recorded 16 tackles during the season, including 11 solo stops

Credited with 1 1/2 tackles for loss and three pass breakups

Seasonal six tackles in Indiana State (November 10)

Also returned three kickoffs for an average of 22 meters, with a length of 25 meters. High school: Played four years for the Knights and head coach Henry Cofer

Recorded 16 total touchdowns as a senior

Counted 35 catches for 578 yards and carried the ball 27 times for 148 yards

Also completed 13 of 18 pass attempts for 103 yards

Dangerous kick returner with over 1,000 yards of returns

Appointed to a first-team selection for all districts, after helping the team to a victory in the first round of the playoffs

Earned accolades for the entire second team district as a junior

Also a highlight on the court and in basketball during the preparatory career In person: Son of Irisha Sanders

Member of the National Honor Society







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos