Sports
Iowa hockey is all about winning
Hawkeyes whips Maryland to earn a spot in the Big Ten semifinals
Iowa junior Anthe Nijziel was recently named both Big Ten Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Iowa defeated Maryland 3-0 in the Big Ten quarter-finals on Wednesday and will play in the semi-final on Thursday at 4 p.m. on BTN against Michigan. (Justin Webster / The Gazette)
IOWA CITY Iowa hockey coach Lisa Cellucci has been familiar with the tradition of the program since she wore black-and-gold as a student athlete from 1994-98.
After coaching at Iowa for the past 21 years, including the last seven as the head coach, she would love it if Hawkeye fans were also familiar with her team.
First of all, I want people to know that we have a hockey program, Cellucci said. We are one of the most prominent women’s sports with one of the best traditions.
Cellucci can say that with confidence. The Hawkeyes have been crowned Big Ten champions 15 times, along with 24 Sweet 16 appearances and 11 Final Fours in the NCAA tournament.
That makes Iowa a powerhouse in the hockey world.
Our coaches are working hard to continue this tradition, Cellucci said. After last year’s Big Ten regular season and tournament championships and missing the Final Four by a goal, we think this team can absolutely compete for a national championship.
The Hawkeyes (11-4) defeated Maryland (6-7) 3-0 in the quarter-finals of the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday at Grant Field and are now in the semi-finals of the highest placed Michigan.
This is a great group and we have a lot of fun with a lot of great chemistry, Cellucci said.
Chemistry can be even more difficult for Cellucci and the staff to create, as most players come to the program from the East Coast or internationally.
One of the most successful players in program history is Hawkeye junior and Dutch-born Anthe Nijziel, who just celebrated her 21st birthday last Friday.
(Anthe) played at a very high level in the Netherlands and physically we were looking for a center-back who would become a great distributor and a great ball defender, Cellucci said when discussing the recruitment process for Nijziel.
When we brought her here to meet in person, I knew within minutes that she is a competitor and that she would really help our team. From the moment she stepped onto the field as a freshman, she was a game changer.
Much praise suits a Nijziel player. The junior defender was named Big Ten Player of the Year and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year on Monday, the first Hawkeye in program history to earn both accolades at the same time.
I just see it as a team prize, said Nijziel. It’s a great honor to have been awarded that award, but the whole team was part of our seven shutouts and our great defense.
Although focused on the game ahead, Nijziel sees good things for the Hawkeye program in the near future.
I think we’re doing it game-to-game for now and that’s where our focus is, Nijziel said. But I am confident that this team can do great things.
