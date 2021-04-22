



LAS VEGAS – Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Wednesday night for their eighth straight win. Vegas, which leads the NHL with 33 wins and 68 points, became the first team in the NHL to capture a playoff berth. The Golden Knights improved to 15-1-3 all-time against the Sharks in regular season matches, including a perfect 7-0-0 this season. Vegas also improved at home to 18-4-2. Mark Stone, Alex Tuch and Mattias Janmark also scored for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves to improve this season to 5-0-0 against the Sharks and 7-0-1 in his last eight. Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl scored for San Jose, which is now stuck in a 0-6-1 slide. Josef Korenar made 35 saves. Two nights after Patrick Marleau appeared in his record-breaking 1768th NHL game in his career to pass Gordie Howe for all of the games played, he skated in his 900th straight game, becoming the fourth player to ever do so. The Sharks took a 2-1 lead just after halfway through the second period before the Golden Knights scored four unanswered goals. On the power play, Max fed Pacioretty Stone, who wrapped the puck around Korenar to tie the score 2-all with 7:08 left in the period. It was Stone’s sixth power play goal of the season as Pacioretty became the 10th active US-born player to accumulate 600 career points. Tuch fired in the lead goal with 50 seconds left in the second, giving Vegas the first lead of the game. Marchessault scored his second goal and third point of the evening when he beat Korenar’s short side, extending Vegas’s lead to 4-2 with 6:42 remaining in the game. Janmark, who was taken over from Chicago on the trade deadline, scored an empty net for his first Golden Knight with 56 seconds to go. Vegas, which had scored the first goal of the game in eight of the previous eleven, saw the Sharks take a 1-0 lead for the second game in a row when Meier camped for Fleury and was able to finish Joel Kellman’s center pass bow after coming from behind the net 2:38 into play. Marchessault, who played in his 395th career game, tied the score when he made a handy move for Korenar, then reached around San Jose’s 23-year-old net less to stop it home at 6:51 AM. After Marleau saved his shot, Hertl was there to thread the rebound just over Fleury’s shoulder and into the post to give San Jose a 2-1 lead with 8:53 left in the second period. The benefit lasted less than two minutes.

