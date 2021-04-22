Cricket Australia’s tough Matthew Wade Will Pucovski moves

Matthew Wade and Will Pucovski are reportedly at risk of losing their contract with Cricket Australia for the 2021/2022 season. Images: Getty Images

Australian wicket-keeper Matthew Wade reportedly headlines one list of prominent players at risk from losing their Cricket Australia contracts.

Despite having captained the Australian T20 squad just five months ago, Wade is among a number of players who are said to be on the outside as CA prepared to expand their contract list for the 2021/2022 season. to announce.

Wade’s disappointing test form didn’t please him, with the Tasmanian failing to pass 50 in his previous 14 Test innings.

The 33-year-old is not alone in falling out of CA’s favor, with young gun Will Pucovski also a contender who is missing out on a contract due to ongoing injury woes.

Pucovski remains a preferred option for Test opener after scoring 50 in his Test debut against India and beating consecutive Sheffield Shield double centuries last summer.

There is a push in places, with CA reportedly reducing the list from 20 to 17 due to the ongoing financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Joe Burns is also believed to be in danger after his poor performance and subsequent ax over Boxing Day.

Bad news for some, however, is good news for others, with all-rounder Cameron Green to be rewarded for his impressive form over the summer, while Marnus Labuschagne has been tipped for a pay rise.

White-ball specialists could also be favored this season, with the T20 World Cup and a white-ball tour of the West Indies and Bangladesh on the horizon, as well as The Ashes and a Test series against Pakistan.

Warner finally wins in IPL, Cummins shines

David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad have finally earned their first points in this season’s Indian Premier League by beating Punjab Kings by nine wickets at Chennai.

Another Australian Test star Pat Cummins was also in blistering form in the later IPL match in Mumbai on Wednesday, but his excellent strike in an unbeaten 66 from 34 balls still saw Kolkata Knight Riders fall to an 18-point defeat against Chennai Super Kings.

Warner had led his squad to three consecutive defeats and was relieved to be instrumental with the bat in Hyderabad’s comfortable victory with one over and two balls left.

Warner chased just 121 to win after good work from his bowlers, helping his English opening fellow Jonny Bairstow into a 73-point opening stance that broke the back of the chase.

Australian star Pat Cummins passed 30 from one IPL, but it wasn’t enough to secure victory for his Kolkata Knight Riders. Image: IPL

Punjab had folded to 120 in 19.4 overs after captain Lokesh Rahul won the coin toss and chose to hit.

“It was very pleasant,” said Warner. “The bowlers have done a fantastic job of reducing them.”

Bairstow’s unbeaten 63 of 56 balls kept Hyderabad from facing run-chasing hiccups again, as they finished in 18.4 overs to 1-121.

In Mumbai, Cummins, hitting at No. 8, produced some great hitting before throwing out Kolkata for 202 with five balls left in a high-scoring thriller.

Chennai had put down an impressive 3-220 with Faf du Plessis not hitting 95 out of 60 balls and Ruturaj Gaikwad (64) making his first half century this season.

Fast bowler Deepak Chahar’s second swipe in three games left Kolkata 5-31 in hitting power, before Andre Russell (54) and Cummins led a stunning run chase.

Paceman Cummins, who sent back expensive numbers of 0-58, then gave Kolkata a sniff with the bat when he hit four sixes and a four on Sam Curran’s 16th past.

With AAP

