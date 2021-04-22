Virginia People Tennis: ACC Tournament Preview – The Cavalier Daily

It has certainly been an impressive season for Coach Andres Pedroso and his No. 5 Virginia men’s tennis team, as the Cavaliers have yet to lose one more game in the ACC this year.

The last time Virginia lost a game was in February against Illinois in the National Team Indoor Championship Tournament. Since then, the Cavaliers haven’t looked back, and they are now the winners of 12 straights all in conference. There is no doubt that Virginia is currently the favorite to win the 12th ACC Championship.

With a win against Notre Dame on Friday, Virginia picked up the best seed in the ACC tournament.

As the first seed in the tournament, the Cavaliers will play either Georgia Tech with eighth-seeded or ninth-seeded Miami on Friday-afternoon to kick off the weekend in Rome, Georgia, with the semifinals and finals taking place on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

With the exception of an incredible collapse or a series of unfortunate injuries, this Virginia tennis team would have to cruise through the early rounds trying to take home the title. However, there is still fierce competition that could derail championship ambitions. Which teams are most likely to beat the Cavaliers?

NC state

The Wolfpack could challenge Virginia as a sleep team early on in the tournament. As the fourth seed in this year’s tournament, the Cavaliers will likely see them in the semifinals.

NC State Virginia is likely to have offered the most competitive conference game of the season. In their head-to-head match, the Cavaliers won 5-2, but the Wolfpack offered tough competition in singles.

Graduate student Alexis Galarneau is a talented No. 1 for the Wolfpack. As an ATP-ranked player, he treated Virginia graduate student Carl Sderlund with two straight sets in their final game.

While this team has been struggling lately, don’t be surprised if they play a good match against Virginia.

North Carolina

North Carolina offers another possible roadblock for a championship for the Cavaliers. The Tar Heels are the only team in the ACC that can say they beat Virginia and beat the Cavaliers 4-2 on their way to winning the 2021 National Team Indoor Championship Tournament.

Since then, however, North Carolina has been injured as sophomore Rinky Hijikata and senior Josh Peck, two regulars in the starting lineup, were both out for the past month.

Without a full team, the Tar Heels have lost to Virginia 6-1, and most recently to Wake Forest 5-2, while limping in the ACC tournament.

Yet the country has not forgotten the title of the indoor championship this year, like the Tar Heels

currently ranks number 3 in the ITA rankings. North Carolina is the highest placed team the Cavaliers could face in the ACC group.

A completely healthy team from North Carolina is the best team Virginia would play in this tournament. But even if North Carolina has a full team, those players may not be at full strength, which could affect the outcome of the game.

Wake Forest

Arguably the most dangerous of the North Carolina teams, Wake Forest has emerged as one of the top ACC men’s titles alongside Virginia. The Demon Deacons made their loudest statement of the season with a road sweep of North Carolina, 5-2, and Duke, 4-0.

Wake Forest is currently 11-1 in conference play, with the team rising to the top rankings of the year and climbing to No. 10 in the ITA rankings. After earning the tournament’s second seed, the Demon Deacons are playing with great momentum in the final week of the regular season.

There is an abundance of talent in this team with three nationally placed players in the starting line-up, including sophomore No. 11 Henri Squire.

In their lone meeting of the season, Virginia defeated Wake Forest 5-2. Strong doubles helped the Cavaliers early on, as the singles matches were all tight and competitive, including three matches with tiebreakers.

If the best team competing in the tournament, not counting Virginia, the Demon Deacons could be a problem if both teams make it to the finals.

Despite the gauntlet of teams in the state of North Carolina and the ACC, Virginia has been able to beat every team this year. With strong doubles playing early and gritty singles performances, there’s no reason this team can’t bring another ACC title back to Charlottesville.