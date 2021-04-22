Sports
Northwestern hockey advances to the Big Ten semifinals against Ohio state
Field hockey
No. 3 Northwestern defeated No. 6 Rutgers 2-1 Wednesday to advance to the Semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.
We just had to come out today, start strong, and we did, said coach Tracey Fuchs. (Rutgers) is a great team and they tied it up, but we just kept playing.
Two follow disturbs of the Scarlet Knights (9-6, 5-4 Big Ten) in the regular season, coach Tracey Fuchs said the team played great hockey on Wednesday to end the lost streak.
NU’s attack came with high intensity. The Cats entered the defense zone to earn three corners, and the last one was the lucky charm. Redshirt senior forward / midfielder Lakin Barry tapped the ball into the cage to deliver a 1-0 lead NOW.
The Cats slowed in the next quarter, taking just one shot compared to the previous quarter’s four. The Scarlet Knights capitalized and freshman striker Bridy Molyneaux quickly brought the game level to one.
NOW opened the second half with a goal from redshirt sophomore Bente Baekers, giving the Cats the 2-1 lead they would keep for the rest of the game. The Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week scored her reverse shot and fifth goal in four games over Rutgers senior goalkeeper Gianna Glatz.
Cats’ defense was put to the test when freshman midfielder Katie Jones was given a green card, giving the Scarlet Knights a man-up chance. But freshman goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz rose to the occasion, blocking the Scarlets Knights’ three corner attempts.
Our corner defense was great today, Fuchs said. That was the difference in the game.
Skubisz took the lead by making a total of three saves and blocking all seven penalty corner attempts. Fuchs said the Houston native has gained a lot of experience this season filling in for injured senior goalkeeper Florien Marcussen.
Sophomore midfielder Alia Marshall was another critical player for the Cats’ strong defensive performance. She held the tight box formation in each of the Scarlet Knights seven corners to play the ball out of the arc around the cage.
Marshall said the backline felt the pressure in the second half but stuck to their game.
We knew if we had the ball, (Rutgers) couldn’t score, Marshall said. At the defense we wanted to keep marking tight and keep a good pressure on the ball.
NOW, the seventh seed Ohio State will play in the semifinals of the tournament on Thursday-evening. To increase their chances of victory, Fuchs said the Cats should take advantage of the scoring zone, especially as Rutgers outwitted them 10-6 on Wednesday.
Despite a 2-0 sweep against the Buckeyes in the regular season, Fuchs said the team has done its best with the Ohio State Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year Mackenzie Allessie, adding that she thinks Thursday’s game will be a good match.
We just have to go out and play our game, Fuchs said of the semi-final matchup. We didn’t have a great second half so we just want to improve every game.
