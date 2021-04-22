Table tennis coach Son Sol Hwa





In the Korean Sports Association for the Disabled, coach Son Sol Hwa who was active as a table tennis player in the Sports Club of April 25. Although she still has high techniques in her fifties to smartly field a ball on the table and attack quickly, admiration arouse many experts. Her techniques have been very helpful for players with disabilities. With her great efforts to train disabled reserve players with heartfelt love and care, she is not only the coach, but also the kind and overconscious mother of her players. 