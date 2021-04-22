Los Angeles Clippers with small hands pull away from Grizzlies





April 21, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) is defended by Memphis Grizzlies striker Kyle Anderson (1), striker Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Ja Morantin the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Playing short-handed, the Los Angeles Clippers were 18 points behind and fought back to win a comeback of 117-105 to the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. Luke Kennard led Los Angeles with 28 points in the season and had seven rebounds. Marcus Morris Sr. contributed 25 points. Terance Mann had a total of 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and Ivica Zubac added 18 points and seven boards. The Clippers (42-19) finished with four of their five starters in double digits. Los Angeles recorded its third straight win, taking its 10th win in 11 tames. Los Angeles beat Memphis 34-20 in the third quarter to take the lead for good. Ja Morant set the Grizzlies (29-28) on the pace with 22 points and four assists. Years Jackson Jr. scored 15 points, Kyle Anderson added 12 and Desmond Bane scored 10 points when Memphis dropped to 2-2 on a seven-game road trip. Jackson made his first appearance since August last year. Jackson hadn’t played since he suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee last year that required surgery in the NBA bubble in Orlando. Jackson had a minute limit and got off the couch. He added eight rebounds and four blocked shots in 18 minutes. The Grizzlies also got Dillon Brooks back. The guard missed the team’s loss on Monday against the Denver Nuggets with thigh pain. Memphis center Jonas Valanciunas didn’t play on Wednesday because he remains on the concussion protocol. The Clippers had a handful of players serving the second of a back-to-back game after beating the Portland Trail Blazers on the road Tuesday. Los Angeles ruled despite playing without Paul George (rest), Kawhi Leonard (right foot pain), Reggie Jackson (rest), Rajon Rondo (right wrist inflammation), Patrick Beverley (left hand fracture) and Serge Ibaka (back tightness). With an average of 56.4 points per game in the league, Memphis finished 42-26 ahead of the Clippers in those stats. Both teams shot exactly 45.2 percent from the floor, but Los Angeles made 27 of 36 free throws while the Grizzlies were only 16 of 23 on the line. – Field level media

