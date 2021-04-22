WAS vs ESS Dream11 prediction today: fantasy tricket tips for Warwickshire vs Essex County encounter





WAS vs ESS Dream11 prediction | Photo Credit: Representative Image Warwickshire will host Essex at Edgbaston on Thursday in the 2021 County Championship in the third round of matches in the 2021 season. So far, both teams have identical records with one draw and one win to their name. Essex started the season with two home games at Chelmsford. In their opening game, they played a high-scoring draw against Worcestershire. They followed that with a 44-run victory against Durham, despite being thrown out for 96 in the first innings. Meanwhile, Warwickshire also played their opening game of the season at Edgbaston against Derbyshire. However, they followed it up with an away win against Nottinghamshire. In a closely contested game, they emerged victorious by three wickets behind a massive 333 total in the fourth innings. All eyes would be on Hanuman Vihari from India, who have signed up for Warickshire as their foreign players for the first half of the season. His debut didn’t go according to plan, as he was fired for a duck in the first innings and didn’t get eight runs in the second. However, he made a mark on the game with a spectacular one-handed catch. Former England captain Alastair Cook is the star attraction for Essex, but his start to the season has so far been less than ideal with just 45 runs in four innings. He will try to get back into the runs in this match. My Dream11 for the Warwickshire-Essex meeting P Malan, A Cook (C), D Lawrence, D Sibley, H Vihari (VC), R Ten Doeschate, S Harmer, T Bresnan, J Porter, O Stone, S Cook Warwickshire likely to play 11 Will Rhodes (c), Rob Yates, Hanuma Vihari, Sam Hain, Matt Lamb, Michael Burgess (wk), Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Dan Mousley, Olly Stone and Oliver Hannon-Dalby Essex probably plays 11 Tom Westley (c), Sir Alastair Cook, Nick Browne, Daniel Lawrence, Paul Walter, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Weather, Simon Harmer, Ben Allison, Sam Cook and James Porter Plows: Warwickshire: Sam Hain, Dom Sibley, Matt Lamb, Hanuman Vihari, Rob Yates, Will Rhodes, Tim Bresnan, Henry Brookes, Craig Miles, Liam Norwell, Michael Burgess, Danny Briggs, Oliver Hannon-Dalby and Dan Mousley Essex: Tom Westley, Sir Alastair Cook, Feroze Khushi, Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, Nick Browne, James Porter, Matt Quinn, Adam Weather, Simon Harmer, Sam Cook, Shane Snater and Ben Allison







