Wilson Tennis Launches Limited Edition Earth Day The Naked Series Rackets With Matching Technology

The Wilson The Naked Series features a new water-based finish for those with a focus on sustainability … [+] limited edition rackets.

Wilson



Wilson didn’t just whip up an Earth Day promotion for 2021, but the Chicago-based hardware manufacturer spent 15 months creating a new durable paint for its tennis rackets, launching as the limited edition Wilson The Naked Series and as would be lucky, said Jason Collins, Global Product Design Director, who coincided with Earth Day.

The new Wilson The Naked Series rackets, which include the popular Clash, Blade, Ultra and Pro Staff lines, will be released on 4/22 with 422 rackets available for purchase, all priced at $ 499, which translates to 422.

The water-based paint offers the most outstanding long-lasting property, something Collins called a priority. But the transition from solvent-based to water did not compromise on durability and performance. There’s no point in buying a racket and crumbling or letting the paint wear off, he says. The durability tests we had to go through were a critical part.

The bumper and grommets are either vegetable or reground plastic, part of Wilson’s The Naked … [+] Limited edition series rackets.

Wilson



< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

The new process, designed in collaboration with Sherwin-Williams



SHW

, is unique to the tennis industry and the limited edition edition can help educate consumers about its sustainable benefits. We try to use SKUs in smaller batches as a testing ground, said Katie Fetting, global marketing director for racquet sports. Ideally, we take all the lessons from rackets and packaging and extrapolate them to all our inline franchises. I think that’s the purpose of these things, testing and measuring on something that’s verifiable in the hope that we can line it up later.

Collins says the biggest hurdle in the new paint was finding the right durability. Once that was achieved, the water-based finish could serve as the basis for the durable series. Our chief designer, his main goal is to make products that look great and he always comes to me with wild and crazy ideas, says Collins. That’s when Wilson began exploring the potential and eventually landed with Sherwin-Williams to get to know the technology and gain a different point of view. It’s an exciting time for us, says Collins. The possibilities that exist today did not exist two years ago. Working closely with Sherwin-Williams has allowed us to bring this to life.

The grip and packaging of Wilson’s The Naked series is made from biodegradable material.

Wilson



Along the way, Wilson teamed up with Agiplast to use reground plastic and vegetable plastic for the bumper and grommets, something Wilson is doing now in the Clash, Pro Staff and soon for the Ultra. The Naked series includes a new biodegradable PU grip and durable packaging.

Through the efforts of The Naked Series, Collins says Wilson has already begun to explore using only post-consumer content for his main maps to eliminate plastic and use biodegradable materials where possible. The brand is also discussing eliminating main maps as they are now known. As we move into a digital world, main maps play less of a role, he says. We respond to consumer needs and how they can get information about a product.

Wilson’s The Naked Series limited-edition rackets are offered in four of the brand’s most … [+] popular franchises.

Wilson



The sustainable story has grown over the years at Wilson, whether it’s the company’s partnership with RecycleBalls that takes and reuses used tennis balls, an upgrade to tennis ball cans with an Eco Overcap to cut plastic use in half, or the launch of the Triniti in the summer of 2019. tennis ball that removes all the plastic from the packaging and extends the life of the ball without sacrificing performance.

Collins expects that by 2022, Wilson will expand the technologies of The Naked Series following this initial limited-edition launch, with the ultimate goal of getting the sustainable technology across all price points, especially as tennis welcomes a whole new group of players during the pandemic and the popularity of games. rise.

Along with the launch of The Naked Series, Wilson is teaming up with Tentree to plan a million trees. Wilson will donate $ 20,000 as part of the effort and an additional $ 400 for each racket sold, planting 2,500 trees per racket. Fetting says the partnership with Tentree, a global premier lifestyle apparel brand, allows consumers to verifiably track the trees planted. I like Tentree, I like their philosophy, she says. When they talk to them, they have a great philosophy that it doesn’t take 10 super passionate environmentalists, but 10 million environmentally friendly people. Small steps can lead to big things if you can get them to scale.