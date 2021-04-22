Sports
Wilson Tennis Launches Limited Edition Earth Day The Naked Series Rackets With Matching Technology
Wilson didn’t just whip up an Earth Day promotion for 2021, but the Chicago-based hardware manufacturer spent 15 months creating a new durable paint for its tennis rackets, launching as the limited edition Wilson The Naked Series and as would be lucky, said Jason Collins, Global Product Design Director, who coincided with Earth Day.
The new Wilson The Naked Series rackets, which include the popular Clash, Blade, Ultra and Pro Staff lines, will be released on 4/22 with 422 rackets available for purchase, all priced at $ 499, which translates to 422.
The water-based paint offers the most outstanding long-lasting property, something Collins called a priority. But the transition from solvent-based to water did not compromise on durability and performance. There’s no point in buying a racket and crumbling or letting the paint wear off, he says. The durability tests we had to go through were a critical part.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
The new process, designed in collaboration with Sherwin-Williams
SHW
Collins says the biggest hurdle in the new paint was finding the right durability. Once that was achieved, the water-based finish could serve as the basis for the durable series. Our chief designer, his main goal is to make products that look great and he always comes to me with wild and crazy ideas, says Collins. That’s when Wilson began exploring the potential and eventually landed with Sherwin-Williams to get to know the technology and gain a different point of view. It’s an exciting time for us, says Collins. The possibilities that exist today did not exist two years ago. Working closely with Sherwin-Williams has allowed us to bring this to life.
Along the way, Wilson teamed up with Agiplast to use reground plastic and vegetable plastic for the bumper and grommets, something Wilson is doing now in the Clash, Pro Staff and soon for the Ultra. The Naked series includes a new biodegradable PU grip and durable packaging.
Through the efforts of The Naked Series, Collins says Wilson has already begun to explore using only post-consumer content for his main maps to eliminate plastic and use biodegradable materials where possible. The brand is also discussing eliminating main maps as they are now known. As we move into a digital world, main maps play less of a role, he says. We respond to consumer needs and how they can get information about a product.
The sustainable story has grown over the years at Wilson, whether it’s the company’s partnership with RecycleBalls that takes and reuses used tennis balls, an upgrade to tennis ball cans with an Eco Overcap to cut plastic use in half, or the launch of the Triniti in the summer of 2019. tennis ball that removes all the plastic from the packaging and extends the life of the ball without sacrificing performance.
Collins expects that by 2022, Wilson will expand the technologies of The Naked Series following this initial limited-edition launch, with the ultimate goal of getting the sustainable technology across all price points, especially as tennis welcomes a whole new group of players during the pandemic and the popularity of games. rise.
Along with the launch of The Naked Series, Wilson is teaming up with Tentree to plan a million trees. Wilson will donate $ 20,000 as part of the effort and an additional $ 400 for each racket sold, planting 2,500 trees per racket. Fetting says the partnership with Tentree, a global premier lifestyle apparel brand, allows consumers to verifiably track the trees planted. I like Tentree, I like their philosophy, she says. When they talk to them, they have a great philosophy that it doesn’t take 10 super passionate environmentalists, but 10 million environmentally friendly people. Small steps can lead to big things if you can get them to scale.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]