Check-in | How are recent Penn State men’s hockey alumni performing at the next level? | Penn State Men’s Hockey News

Editor’s Note: Each week, one of The Daily Collegians’ sports associates will be watching former Penn State hockey players making an impact on a professional level.
Less than a month remains in the Penn States academic school year, but many former Nittany Lions are in the midst of their professional seasons.
In recent years, more and more players who once played blue and white compete in various hockey leagues, both in the United States and internationally.
Penn States ‘season may have ended a month ago, but here’s a look at some of Nittany Lions’ former recent professional performances.
Alex Limoges, San Diego Gulls
After a blood-curdling start to his professional career with points in five of his first six games with San Diego, Alex Limoges came forward pointlessly in his next five games looking like he was in a slump.
That all changed when he played his first game against San Jose on April 20. Limoges not only scored two goals in a 5-1 win, but he also contributed an assist.
Ahead of the game against the Barracuda, Limoges’ last six shots failed to find the back of the net. That all changed when he hit a perfect 2-for-2 in the Gulls blowout.
Nikita Pavlychev, Orlando Solar Bears
To say that Nikita Pavlychev’s professional season has been tumultuous would be an understatement.
On April 10, Pavlychev was transferred by the Syracuse Crunch to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.
Prior to relegation, Pavlychev played in four games with the Crunch, with only one assist. Since returning to the Sunshine State, the former Penn State forward has played in five games while scoring no points for the Polar Bears.
He currently has a -3 plus-minus and has spent 12 minutes in the sin box in 15 games for Orlando. Of the 35 shots competing with the Polar Bears, only two made it to the back of the net for Pavlychev.
In his short time back in the ECHL, Pavlychev’s returns were relatively barren.
Brandon Biro, Rochester Americans
Brandon Biros’s 15 games with the Americans have hardly been a success for him. The former Penn State captain has a -5 plus-minus during his tenure at Rochester, but he has been somewhat productive on the offensive end.
Biro has contributed five points on a few goals and a trio of assists from the left wing.
Still, in his last five games, Biro has only counted one assist while scoring a -4 plus-minus, including one game where he was on the ice for three Syracuse Crunch goals.
Evan Barratt, Rockford Ice Hogs
After a hot last week in March, Evan Barratt cooled off with one assist in a trio of games and a -3 plus-minus in the first few games of April.
Barratt’s lone run came against Chicago, but he was also on the ice for two Wolves goals in a 4-3 loss. Between March 22 and March 28, Barratt had a few goals to go with three assists.
In 21 games for the Ice Hogs, Barratt has four goals and eight assists. The Bristol, Pennsylvania resident has enjoyed a successful 2020-21 campaign despite his recent woes.
Cole Hults, to rule Ontario
Cole Hults troubled start to his professional career continued with a tough past three games. In the first week of April, Hults had a combined -3 plus-minus, despite his fourth assist of the season.
An attacking defender, Hults struggles to create the same level of magic he once did in University Park. In 19 games, he has only five points on a goal and four dimes.
In his last five games, Hults has a -5 plus-minus. A major problem for Hults was a lack of shots on the net, as he only registered 17.
So far, the pro game has proven problematic for the former Nittany Lion.
