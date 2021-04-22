Rocky’s table tennis talent deserves state selection





In an incredible outcome, all of the Rockhamptons players who attended the Queensland Senior Closed and Junior Table Tennis Carnival held in Townsville just after Easter were selected into state teams. Played in two stages with the same day change, this carnival caught on with the annual inter-club team competitions for juniors and traditional singles and doubles individual events in five categories for boys and girls between under-11s and younger. -19. This week, Table Tennis Queensland released state teams to compete in the Australian Senior, Youth, Junior and Para championships in Caloundra during the July school holidays. Matthew Steffen and Nick Green were both part of the state under-19 boys ‘team, while Emily Steffen was the first to be chosen in the girls’ under-15 dress after winning the state title title in this section for the second consecutive year. Colte Nolan was rated the second best player in the under-11 division at Q-Juniors and he entered the state team in this age group, while his younger brother Cruz was selected on the B team in this section along with promising young people from Wynnum and Townsville. While the national junior league continues with the traditional three-player-per-team competition format, often resulting in four players being selected for each squad, the national body follows the new international rules for open team competitions, the concept of two people per team. . As a result, only three players are now selected on each senior squad, as opposed to four and sometimes five in the past. And states are allowed to line up different teams in both the male and female team competitions. Joel Coughlan and Matthew Pettett enjoyed solid seniors and have both been selected to the Queensland C squad along with Yudong Shi coming out of the Wynnum club. A month ago, one of the United States’ stronger female players, Kelsey Le Maistre, moved from the metropolitan area to Rockhampton and after two rounds in the local league for top tier, her current Wynnum teammates joined the state titles where her team won the title won. gold medal in the women’s team fixture. Le Maistre went on to show what an asset she will be to the local club when she was rated third best female senior in the tournament and selected in the national women’s roster. Last weekend, Coughlan attended the Victoria Open Championships at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Center as part of his fixture list regarding possible selection in the Australian team for the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. He played strong to reach the round of 16 in the prestigious men’s singles match and joined his regular para doubles partner, Ma Lin, to reach the men’s doubles final after beating the best-placed pair in the semi-finals.







