European Super League: Project is on standby, says Real Madrid president Florentino Perez

The strength of football fans was evident on Tuesday as Chelsea fans gathered outside Stamford Bridge to protest their club’s registration to play in the ESL.

The European Super League (ESL) is on “standby” despite nine of the 12 founding teams withdrawing, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said.

The Spanish club Atletico Madrid and the Italian clubs AC Milan and Inter Milan have also formally withdrawn.

“We will continue to work,” Perez said. “The project is on standby.”

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have not withdrawn, although Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli said the project could not go ahead now.

During the El Larguero show on Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, Super League chairman Perez claimed that all 12 clubs “have not left yet”.

“You can’t get out of the contract like that – they’re binding contracts,” he added.

When asked what the penalty was for leaving the project, Perez did not answer.

Perez echoed that the ESL was created “to save football”, after also saying earlier that the move was made because young people were “no longer interested in football” because of “a lot of poor quality games”.

He added that he was “sad and disappointed” by the response to the project, which the clubs have been working on “for about three years”.

He accused Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin and the football authorities of several countries of “aggression” and “threats” against the ESL.

“Maybe we didn’t explain it properly, but they also didn’t give us the opportunity to explain it,” said the 74-year-old.

“I’ve been in football for twenty years and I’ve never seen threats like that. It was like we killed someone. It was like we killed football. But we were trying to figure out how to save football.”

A renewed Champions League with 36 teams, As of 2024, it was agreed on Monday, although the ESL teams had said in their announcement on Sunday that UEFA’s reforms did not go far enough.

“The Champions League format is old and only interesting from the quarter-finals,” said Perez.

“This format clearly doesn’t work, so we thought we could have a format where the main teams in Europe play against each other from the start of the season.

“We calculated the numbers and thought we could make a lot more money, also more money for all the other teams.”

Perez also claimed that one of the ‘big six’ of English football – Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham – was coy about the ESL from the start.

“There was someone in the English group who wasn’t very interested, I won’t say who,” he said.

That started to infect others who are also peers who may be afraid because they didn’t understand what was happening.

“We’ve all signed a binding agreement, but I don’t think anyone was very convinced.”

Analysis

Spanish footballer Guillem Balague on BBC Radio 5 Live

Perez has a vision and apparently the rest of the world doesn’t see it and that’s dangerous when someone feels that way.

He kept saying, in his second appearance in a disastrous PR campaign, that he’s here to save football.

He’s talking about big losses – in the case of Real Madrid, they expected to make 900 million euros (779 million) to 600 million euros (519 million) in just one season, and that keeps them from doing many of their projects. like maybe signing Kylian Mbappé from Paris St-Germain.

In Spain we are a completely different type of fan. We do not act against things that we think are unfair. In England it is more of a lifestyle. They take something from you and you go out to get it back.

Perez has been untouchable for years. But this view didn’t really have a strong foundation, so the media is laughing a little bit here.

We are all very surprised that Joan Laporta and Barcelona have not come out and been pushed away from this idea. But they are so desperate for money that they think whoever comes up with the right idea will just join in.

We are a bit disappointed by the leaders of the two biggest clubs in Spain.