Cricket Australia, The Ashes 2021, news: Marnus Labuschagne in captain debate after Sheffield Shield epic

Marnus Labuschagne became Nathan Lyon’s best friend in late 2014 when he dove forward like a pelican snapping a fish like a short-legged unnamed bottom fielder, finishing Indias innings in Gabba.

Seven years later, the 26-year-old tormented Lyon for their third straight Sheffield Shield match when Queensland’s first drop made the life of Australia’s biggest wicket-take-off spinner and NSW hell.

Lyon admitted to resorting to chirps to stay sane while Labuschagne harassed the NSW’s all-Australian attack as adults keeping seagulls at bay from eating their hot fries on Manly Beach.

Australia may have Steve Smith and David Warner in their lineup, but Labuschagne reaffirmed his status as the nations in-form batsman in his stylish 192 in the Shield final.

Watch every match of the 2021 IPL live and on demand on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14 days for free>

Marnus shines on the big day for Queensland 1:44

Now talking about Labuschagne, who first caught the country’s attention with a catch as a teen club cricketer and took another four years to get his baggy green, is spoken of as a potential successor to Tim Paine.

I think after those innings he played here in this final, he has his leadership skills [been showcased], said former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds Fox Cricket.

He’s clearly a professor of the game, but I think he’s a leader of men now after what he’s done here.

He single-handedly pretty much took the game away from the opposition. He took it upon himself and said, Okay, this is my chance.

We saw what he did, the way he did it, and the way he held himself, and the way he spoke to Boof (Darren Lehmann) recently [shows that].

Since Tim Paines’ Australian team failed to topple India on the final days of consecutive Tests, the captaincy debate has rekindled.

Smiths public statement last month that hes ready to lead Australia again, added fuel to the debate.

Australian coach Justin Langer has said the captain is not up for grabs.

Former predecessor Lehmann agreed that, at least for the Ashes, Paine will remain the national captain, but said Labuschagne had run.

Marnus talks about ‘finding a grip’ 5:05

Asked if Labuschagne is a candidate for the captaincy, Lehmann said: I think he is. I think he skyrocketed in people’s estimation from that innings on.

You have Smith, you have Cummins, and you still have Paine. Paine is still the Australian captain and you will think so until next summer. Definitely for the Ashes.

You have 12 months to really make a good choice and breathe.

Lehmann continued: The succession plan you have must have it. It’s as if the board wants to go back to Smith. Smiths indicated that he wanted to do it. I think he’s a really good captain.

Cummins, will he be able to do with that pressure (to be a paceman at the same time)? I’m not so sure. However, I like it very much.

And then you have Marnus.

Darren Berry added: If you are in the stock market, the shares on the Marnus Labuschagne chart right now – you would struggle to buy now. They’re through the roof!

Paine is nearly turning 37 when the first ball is thrown into the Ashes later this year. Labuschagne will then be 27 years old.

Without being part of the ball-sabotage debacle and with the hardworking attitude anyone can get behind the stain, it’s a stock worth considering for future higher leadership awards.

IS NESER THE NEXT CAB IN THE BOWLING GRADE?

Labuschagne claimed the player of the match award, but it was Michael Neser who set up the match for Queensland.

Matthew Gilkes who took arms to Nesers in his winger and lost his castle summed up the last appearance of NSW’s Shield: they failed to play a shot.

Their bowlers were exhausted and their batsmen were incapable of the moving ball.

Neser took 5-27 from 13 overs.

But is he at risk of falling into Damien Wright’s category?

Andy Bichel and Michael Kasprovicz could have played another 50 tests had it not been for Glenn McGrath, Jason Gillespie and later Brett Lee.

Wright, on the other hand, took over 400 first-class wickets and was a strong part of Tasmania and Victoria’s success, but never played for Australia.

Neser threatens to fall into that category.

Lehmann’s Hilarious Evel Knievel Injury 1:13

Knocking on the door, as evidenced by his continued selection to the wider Australia squad, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood remain locked, while Mitchell Starc’s left arm swingers give Australia a point of difference.

Starc admits it was not his season, but his ability to move the ball at pace and create scuff marks for Lyon is important to the team’s balance.

His presence also gives the team a calming influence and a sense of stability.

RENSHAWS SUMMER OF REDEMPTION

Matt Renshaw has opened the hitting in India, Bangladesh and South Africa during his 11 tests. He was dropped after a difficult tour of the subcontinent and then returned for Test of Australias’ fourth infamous tour of South Africa in 2018.

After dropping out, he scored just 393 points in 2018/19 and a season later he scored just 182 points out of 20.2.

But after the warrant is pressed, there are signs that Renshaw is returning to his best.

The left-handed made 500 runs in the middle order at 62.5 with two centuries.

Former Australian captain and first man to test 10,000 Allan Border said Renshaw has transitioned well into his new role.

It’s never fun getting kicked off the testing team and fighting your way back in, but he’s still a young man, Border said on Fox Cricket.

Queensland dominates NSW to claim Shield 1:27

He just needs to reinvent his playing style, from the opening to the middle order. I think he transitioned pretty well. If you look at his numbers in this season, he has done quite well.

You learn all the time. Twenty-five, you’re still really a puppy. Hell is still in the mix, that’s for sure. He is one of those guys who will not be forgotten. Currency is performance, it’s that simple.

Border added Renshaw would have taken advantage of his time at the top of the order.

It’s okay to start your career as an engine room and you’ve faced the new ball and then you’re back to number 5, he said.

You walk in and there is a spinner bowling and spinning the ball is another kettle fish. And then sometimes you walk in and the second new ball has just been taken and you know how to handle the new ball so it’s not a bad introduction that he’s turned 25 and has quite a bit of experience and his best is yet to be done come.

DID BLUES PAY A PRICE FOR SELECTING DASHERS?

Without Smith and Warner, NSW’s battle lineup always looked thin.

With their openers struggling with the red ball and middle order unproven, NSW had to find someone to dig in and play an innings like Bryce Street.

Instead, their inexperienced lineup sobbed away and played around their front pads.

Jack Edwards’ selection was especially interesting.

Edwards, 21, is an emerging player and, like Jason Sangha, is a stroke maker. But he was plucked out of his century a week earlier in the one-day Marsh Cup final.

On the first morning of the Shield Final, a five-day game Edwards got nowhere near the ball, reached for the ball and slid back for a duck. He has an average tick over 25.

Gilkes is leaving … Goodbye blunt! 0:37

His teammate Sangha watched hastily from the moment he got to the crease as he drove up and made his way to 20 from 17.

But before he finished, with Sangha trying to get onto the front stool, he attempted an ambitious pull shot from way off-stump and skied the Nesers short ball.

In the second innings, both men were out of lbw, as their high bat lifts were exposed when they tried to shoot rather than flatten the attack.

Word is NSW wants stroke makers in their XI. It is partly why Daniel Solway was not selected.

But on a wicket where a result was always likely, someone who could hit the time would have been worth it.