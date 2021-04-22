Huskers to host key local recruit during spring game





The May 1 spring game for football in Nebraska can be big for many reasons. They will be the opportunity to host ($) 2024 Bellevue West wide receiver Daevonn Hall. Hall isn’t ranked in the 247Sports Composite or regular rankings, and he only has two offerings so far. Iowa and Nebraska are the only schools to offer him so far. What could he bring to the table for Nebraska? He could immediately bring a weapon. Weighing in at two meters, 172 pounds, Hall is very good as a wide receiver in many ways. First, he can run after the catch. Whether it’s a screen or an impact, he can make things happen with the ball in his hands. He’s very good at tracking his blockers, and he’s hard to take down. Not only that, he also has a very good breakout speed. This could be important in the Nebraska football offense. He’s the definition of a playmaker and he would fit well in a widespread offense. Nebraska has been looking for great receivers for making big games over the past few lessons, and Hall fits the bill. Not only does he know how to catch consistently, but he also knows what to do with football. This is definitely an asset in a wide-open offense such as Nebraska football is trying to establish. Another thing he does well is blocking. That’s something that came off his highlight tape. He’s not afraid to reach out and play until the whistle blows. This is something that would endear him to football fans in Nebraska. Nebraska football as a program emphasizes the importance of blocking, so he would certainly fit in with what his players’ schedule wants. This springtime match attendance could be crucial to Nebraska football. They’ve done a good job landing a few in-state kids recently, and Hall would certainly be a huge asset. He is someone who has been on the radar of football fans in Nebraska for the past year. Now the program has the chance to impress him during the spring game. I will certainly keep a close eye on May 1 for several reasons. This also applies to recruits. Many things are waiting for May 1, not only for the 2021 season but also for the future. There should be a ton of action every way you cut it on that day.

