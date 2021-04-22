CONFERENCE TENNIS: Individual Winners Are Crowned, Etown Girls Take Team Title | Sports in high school

A cold spell at the end of April with scattered snow showers didn’t stop Wednesday’s high school tennis action at the Freeman Lake Tennis Complex in Elizabethown.
Back for the third and final day of the Lincoln Heritage Conference Tournament, Elizabethtown closed the day with the title of a girls’ team conference after entering the day with a draw at 10 with Central Hardin. The Bruins captured the title of the boys’ team on Tuesday.
The two schools split the individual finals, with Elizabethtown winning the boys ‘and girls’ singles conferences and Central Hardin winning the boys ‘and girls’ doubles.
In boys’ singles, Elizabethtown senior Matthew Smith defeated Central Hardin senior Allan Lockwood 6-2, 6-4.
I started pretty well and then Allan came back. He started to play quite well, Smith said. I couldn’t do anything about that so I went back to the drawing board and corrected my mistakes and pulled it out all the way to the end.
Smith said being faster on your feet and not letting oneself get too comfortable were both key to holding off Lockwood and securing victory.
I just had to get out of a slump and then get back into the game, he said.
Elizabethtown sophomore Jai Garris captured the girls’ singles conference title over Central Hardin sophomore Annie Yates 6-2, 6-0.
It’s just really cool because it’s my first time playing in high school season, Garris said. To come out here for the first time and win Conference was pretty cool.
Garris is the daughter of Elizabethtown assistant coach Aileen Garris. Coach Garris, née Avenido, and her brothers played tennis in Elizabethtown in the 1980s and 1990s and saw a lot of success themselves.
She used to play tennis and she won the region, Garris said of her mother. I’m just trying to follow in her footsteps.
Central Hardin had a lock on a win in boys’ doubles, with the pair meeting senior Keegan Christensen and sophomore Jacob Jiranek teammates Calden Doty and Camden Jones, both seniors, in the final.
Christensen and Jiranek defeated Doty and Jones 2-1.
It’s never easy when you play with teammates. Is there always that little bit of what’s going to happen? Said Christensen. It’s also never easy when your semi-final is equally difficult. Just coming through as the top team today, not necessarily all the time, but today it feels good.
Christensen and Jiranek won the first set 6-1, but fell 7-5 in the second set. In the third and final set, the duo came out on top with 10-4.
It was a lot of fun to come and play, but it’s really hard when you have to play against your teammates and the audience is all your school, Jiranek said. The competition was very good and everyone played very well throughout the tournament.
In girls’ doubles, junior Madeline Stevenson and sophomore KK Ditto Elizabethtown beat senior Abby Henson and seventh grader Rachel Bell in three sets.
It was tough, but we played hard, we played really hard, Ditto said. We just came out and fought knowing that our first game of the regular season, they won, so we had to fight for that victory in Conference so we could get a seed in the region.
Stevenson and Ditto took the first set 6-2 before falling 6-1 in the second set. The duo held their own in the third set to win 13-11 and claim the match.
We just played really hard and we played our best, Stevenson said. I think we had a good result.
