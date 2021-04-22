Midland cousins ​​coming together in the hockey ranks

Midland cousins ​​and residents Austin Ieuter and Joey Johnson have dedicated their lives to hockey.

Not only do they keep their passion alive, but they also spent the 2020-2021 season as locker neighbors in one of the best junior hockey programs in the country.

Ieuter and Johnson, former Dow High School hockey teammates, played hockey for the Fraser, Michigan-based Metro Jets of the US Premier Hockey League last season.

And both players helped their respective Metro Jets teams advance to the national tournament for the first time – Johnson with the Premier Club and Ieuter with the development program.

The USPHL is the nation’s largest amateur ice hockey league, spanning 24 states with more than 600 teams, and has helped more than 2,500 players advance to the collegiate level.

The Jets play in the Great Lakes region of the Eredivisie, the second highest level in the league.

After graduating from Dow High School in 2019, Johnson moved to Canada to play in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League, where he spent the 2019-20 season with the Leamington Flyers, who set a record of 37-9-2-2 and finished second in the GOJHL Western Conference. Johnson, a defender, scored 22 points in 49 games.

But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson was forced to leave the Flyers and return to Michigan. Shortly after returning to the United States, Johnson began training with the Metro Jets club and developed a deadly shot.

“During my exit interview with Leamington, that was all they said I needed to improve,” Johnson said. “I worked last summer to get stronger and get started, and I think that was definitely the biggest reward for me this year.”

While 5 feet, 10 inches, and 180 pounds may seem small to a defender, Johnson’s output on the ice is anything but small.

“He has been a strong supporter of our success this season,” said Metro Jets head coach / general manager Justin Quenneville. “He played an attacking role and did things he otherwise wouldn’t have gotten in other environments. When we got to know him, we noticed his hockey IQ. He is a very cerebral player. You can see that he is always dissecting situations, which is why he is so effective with and without the puck. “

During his only season with the Metro Jets Premier Club, Johnson produced eight goals and 28 assists, top for all Jets defenders, while racking up just 12 minutes penalty in 41 regular season games helping the team to a 38-4-1 finish and seventh consecutive division title.

Johnson added a goal and four assists in five playoff games, qualifying for the national tournament before being eliminated in the preliminary round.

Meanwhile, fresh out of Dow High and with a collegiate offer from Hope College on the table, Ieuter joined the Metro Jets Development Program in 2020.

“With the college game uncertain because of COVID, the Jets were a great opportunity to learn and develop for a year,” said Ieuter. “I’ve had a lot of people tell me how great the program is, and everything pointed to that.”

While the younger cousin faced growing pains early in the season, he became a top defender for the development program when he learned to simplify his game.

“Halfway through the season, he was one of our stronger defenders on the development team, and that was a big reason that team made it to the national team,” Quenneville said of Ieuter. “He is defensively tenacious, difficult to play against and he is in your face. He’s a great first pass player, has decent skill and a good shot, but he’s at his best when he keeps it simple because he has great feet and can make great plays. “

Ieuter earned four goals and 27 assists in 44 appearances for the Metro Jets Development Program, the second best of all defenders, with 51 minutes spent in the penalty kick. The 19-year-old added a goal and two assists in six playoff games before being sidelined in the national tournament.

The future of the Midland cousins ​​will force them to take separate paths again.

Ieuter will spend next season at the Metro Jets Premier Club.

“I hope to come back next year and help the main force,” said Ieuter. “But I hope to move on to bigger and better things for Tier II hockey (the next) year.”

Meanwhile, Johnson will pursue his hockey career at Division III Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, pursuing a mechanical engineering degree with a full four years remaining.

“The program is popular and the coaching staff is really dedicated,” said Johnson. “They think we are on our way to winning a national championship, which I would like to join.”