The new normal doesn’t make me happy

I’m not quite sure I like what seems to be changing in the new normal.

We’ve been talking about this new normal for months. We were told we have to live with it when, and I hope if not, we finally conquer Covid-19.

But the pieces of new normal that I can see around me don’t fill me with joy. They are difficult to avoid.

I see people routinely pulling masks over their faces when they walk into shops and I see friends meeting in the street standing on either side of the sidewalk chatting. And you can still occasionally touch an elbow and punch a fist, two trends I hope vaccines can eliminate. I really don’t see what’s wrong with a simple smile when we can’t shake or hug.

Of course we have to do these things now. In fact, it gets even more so when you see someone enter a store without a mask or offer a hand to shake.

I would just hate to see these behavioral changes last forever.

The world has changed. Our streets are empty, our parks are mostly packed, thank goodness, with people who haven’t arrived with boxes of cheap beer.

We stand in line politely. Gone, it seems, are the days of people standing away from the queue and loading in front of a bus once it stopped. And hardly anyone tries to avoid the queues in the supermarket. And we stand in line for coffee.

Sometimes I have to close and open my eyes when I see a line of maybe 30 people in front of a coffee shop. I can’t imagine 12 months ago anyone would have been willing to stand out in the cold for 15 minutes to buy a cup of coffee, which is then sipped on a wall or sofa or even walked around.

Routine

Now its routine.

You go to the shops for groceries and on your way home you come across a Garda checkpoint.

Was your trip necessary? You are asked. Um, I was running errands, you answer pointing to the bags in the back seat.

So big, keep going, you have been told.

In the back of your mind, you know that it is just as important work for them as catching criminals because those who ignore the recommendations and restrictions endanger lives.

And isn’t it strange what the new boasting has become? We used to be on our way to Mlaga for a few weeks or we had a house in Mayo for a month or we even had the attic renovated.

But it’s an old hat. Now it is, I recently got my first vaccination or I will have my first vaccination next week.

There is much more to come of this new normal.

For example, I am a member of the Terenure Sports Club in south Dublin. It’s a great club because it has six sports: rugby, football, cricket, tennis, table tennis and boules and because of the nature of those sports, all ages from kids to even older than me are covered.

Like any sports club now, it struggles. It’s hard to get everyone to pay fees when nothing is going on, although frankly most in our club do.

But the bar is closed. And I suspect, like any other bar in the country, sports club or otherwise, it won’t be as easy as opening when the government says we can.

Because many people who would like to have a nice creamy pint, or whatever their particular drink is, will be reluctant to have it in a full bar.

And in my case at least twice as reluctant to have it in an empty bar.

I doubt I’ll have the courage again to stand shoulder to shoulder with other music lovers in a sleek but brilliant venue like Whelans or the Grand Social.

And I suspect that even young people and fit people will think twice before entering crowded spaces. I hope not. I hope that the new normal will disappear and that we will eventually return to normal normal. Anything else would be bad for our brains.

Suddenly, our little darling Penny, who was not even six, went to Dog Heaven.



On a separate note, a few months ago I wrote about how I was jealous of our little dog Penny while she was barking out the window at people and especially other dogs and cats that passed by.

Penny died. Suddenly our little darling, who was not even six years old, went to Dog Heaven. Yes, she had been ill. But she was treated.

Unfortunately she was unable to stand up one night and we took her to the emergency doctor in UCD. Nothing could be done about it.

And she was sent to her rest, standing on one cloud, I suppose, barking at dogs on another.

