Iowa football coaches are ruling the trial of Derek Chauvin

Iowa recruiting coordinator and assistant defense coach Kelvin Bell. Bell spoke openly and candidly about discussions he had with his team about race relations after the George Floyd murder verdict. (Stephen Mally / The Gazette)

IOWA CITY – Football was not important on Wednesday.

Initially, Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell took the stage and addressed the usual questions about player positions and his love of coaching, but eventually he was asked about the elephant in the room.

How did he feel as a black soccer coach after Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict in the George Floyds murder trial?

(Tuesday) It was a day of sorrow, and it was a day of relief, Bell said. The grief was because it opened some old wounds. Even though people saw what they saw on camera, I didn’t want to raise my hand and say it was going to be a conviction in that case. I think that shows you, even if you can see a man being murdered in front of the camera for the world to see, and to still have doubts that the culprit will be convicted of murder, it shows how much further we have to go in terms of racial relations, accountability, justice.

Because I’ve seen it where the verdict didn’t go like that.

Bell was referring to the trial of Rodney King, who was beaten by four Los Angeles police officers after his arrest for drunk driving in 1991. The incident, which was videotaped, also led to a trial, but despite the four officers being accused of using excessive force, three were acquitted and the jury did not reach a verdict on the eventual officer.

Bell said the difference here was the power of social media, which helped George Floyd’s video reach a wider audience and spark conversation.

As a coach, Bell said, he sees these types of conversations as essential to his job. That’s why he wakes up every day to find an inspirational quote from places like Tim Triplett’s leadership papers to stick on his players’ notes.

It’s not always about making sure your eyes are in the right place and playing with pad level, Bell said. You have to deal with these children personally. Development must be holistic.

Relationship on a personal level is something he recognized as something he hadn’t done in the past. This is something that came to the fore last week when he and his team discussed the murder of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old black man who stopped in front of a traffic light in the Minneapolis area.

I made a mistake last summer assuming my players knew where I stood and assuming I knew where certain players were based on where they came from or what they might look like and I never will. do more, Bell said. Last year, our white players had no idea that our black colleagues felt like them. Although they didn’t know, they wanted to listen, they were thirsty for that knowledge. That brought us together.

The team met on Wednesday morning to discuss the verdict. Bell said he took one of his children to daycare during the interview, but that he had led many of the conversations over the past year.

Assistant defense coordinator and linebackers coach Seth Wallace said Wednesday morning’s meeting was one of many that brought the team together over the past year. According to him, there is more transparency of players and staff after last summer.

“We can do the work here in our building, we can spend more time together, we can get to know each other better, and when we do, we have a chance to influence those on the outside,” Wallace said. “As a country, we have a lot of work to do and break the cycle we find ourselves in.

It’s been 331 days since George Floyd’s murder. I don’t know how much has actually gotten better.

Part of that job is having athletes who come from all over the country from different backgrounds to come together and open each other’s eyes through conversation.

“When you’re in the majority, you don’t really think about how things affect the minority and that doesn’t make you a bad person,” Bell said. You are not exposed to it, but it is our job in this. environment to ensure that everyone is exposed to everyone’s culture.

