Penn State men’s hockey rules season a success in retrospect Penn State Men’s Hockey News

A 10-12 season is usually never considered a success, but for Guy Gadowsky, the Penn States 2020-21 campaign was just that.

Just over a month away from Nittany Lions’ seasonal defeat to Wisconsin in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament, the blue-and-white coach addressed the media on Wednesday afternoon, telling about the difficult and unknown season his team was going through.

Penn State not only had a 0-5 start, but also did not play a game between January 29 and March 5 due to concerns about the corona virus within the blue and white program or the opposition.

To get two games short of a .500 while finishing fifth in the conference after finishing last in the Big Ten Coaches Poll, Gadowsky could barely contain his excitement and pride in the 2020-21 version of the Nittany Lions .

If you look at it from a competitive perspective, I think it’s a huge success because consider what it took to give our student athletes the opportunity to compete, Gadowsky said. I think that’s a huge success and the fact that we finished the postseason game.

While Gadowsky had the utmost respect for his players and their ability to compete despite adverse conditions, he did not share such sentiments about his own performance during the 2020-21 campaign.

The program leader believes he could have been much more innovative in figuring out what it took to achieve success despite coronavirus protocols.

I think the guys handled things well, and I’m disappointed with the way I handled things, Gadowsky said. I don’t think I would have prepared the team nearly as well to play on the ice at the start as you have to at this level.

I could have done much better.

Less than a month remains in the Penn States academic school year, but many former Nittany Lions are in the midst of their professional seasons.

Gadowsky’s harsh self-criticism didn’t come without perspective on how lucky he was to coach in the first place.

Both Alaska-Fairbanks and Princeton, the two schools Gadowsky coached before arriving in Penn State, did not have a field team this year.

The man at the helm of the Blue and White program said he cannot forget that Nanooks or Tigers took part in the 2020-21 campaign.

So while Gadowsky was far from satisfied with the timing of the Nittany Lions’ closing, and with a coaching effort that he thought could have been better, he was grateful to Penn State for even getting involved.

We also ran into COVID issues at a really, really bad time, Gadowsky said. If you take a step back and look at it from the big picture, the fact that we could compete and give the student athletes the chance to develop, compete and do something is a great success.

While Gadowsky made it clear that only the chance to play should be considered a success in itself, he did acknowledge what was a bit of a missed opportunity for the Nittany Lions. After a terrible start to the season, Blue and White won nine of the next 13 games.

After losing 3-2 overtime to Notre Dame in late January, Penn State got no chance to play the next eight games, with the first two games of February canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus within Michigans’ athletics division and the next six. due to problems within the Nittany Lions squad.

The Blues returned with a few defeats by Notre Dame before flipping the script against the Fighting Irish in a 6-3 victory in the quarter-finals of the Big Ten Tournament.

But after the Badgers beat the Nittany Lions in overtime in mid-March, effectively ending the already shortened season for Penn State, Gadowsky was left with only one question regarding the blue and white hot start wedged by a winless start and coronavirus -break: what if?

I think we had a terrible start to the season, but when we finally caught up, we played well, Gadowsky said. Unfortunately we ran into COVID issues and it really hit us back so I don’t know if we can call it a success. I think [the seasons] more what if?