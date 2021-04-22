Tiruchis sports infrastructure is going for a throw





Three large clubs with excellent leisure facilities have been demolished



Aspiring athletes and players of various disciplines are depressed about the decline of the sports infrastructure with the demolition of three large clubs with excellent infrastructure and recreational facilities in the city. All three clubs – City Club, Union Club and Srirangam Club – were founded during the pre-independence period. They have served Tiruchi sports enthusiasts for over 100 years. Located in the immediate vicinity of the former Srirangam Municipality, the Srirangam Club was the first club in the city to be destroyed by Tiruchi Corporation officials. The officials armed with an earth-moving machine demolished the building and associated infrastructure within a few hours about six years due to a dispute with the Corporation and the Club’s management. In addition to recreational facilities for the members, it had an indoor badminton court, a tennis court, a table tennis court and bridge infrastructure. City Club on West Boulevard Road was the second major club to be demolished. After winning a legal battle to claim ownership of approximately one acre of land, which was leased to the City Club in 1905, the Corporation’s officials destroyed the landmark building and sports infrastructure such as tennis courts, badminton courts and a table tennis court in May. 2019. The Corporation is now building a multi-level parking garage on the property. Union Club on Bharathidasan Road was the last to be demolished in the city. Claiming that club management has not paid any rent to the government for the past 44 years, tax office officials who visited the clubhouse about 10 days ago demolished part of a centuries-old heritage building, along with indoor sports infrastructure and recreational facilities. While members opposed the demolition movement by claiming that the Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench had been seized over the rent dispute, officials went ahead with the plan. They claimed that just a day before the demolition, the officials dated a demolition announcement in February. The three demolitions have bewildered and depressed sports fans. More than 1,000 people were members of these three clubs. With the demolition of the infrastructure built with the voluntary contributions of many people over time, the players and young aspiring talent have nowhere to go. Located in three different parts of the city, the clubs served the people well for decades and helped develop the sports culture among the people. In addition to hosting international tournaments, the clubs have produced many national and some international players. But it is unfortunate that due to destruction, officials have not realized the importance of building a healthy society, says S. Viswanathan, former Physical Director of Bharathidasan University. Many regretted that the referees should have made alternative arrangements to create sports infrastructure in the respective areas before taking action against the club. With the destruction of the infrastructure, we run from pillar to post to engage in our favorite sports activities to keep ourselves fit. Individuals cannot afford to build such an infrastructure by spending huge sums of money. The government and the Tiruchi Corporation should come up with an action plan to recreate sports facilities in all three places, said R. Ramesh Kamak, treasurer, Union Club.

