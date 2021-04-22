Sports
Blackhawks defenders continue to avoid prolonged absence despite injuries
Jeremy Colliton has been in dire straits of late as the Blackhawks lost defenders to injuries in the game.
Calvin de Haan left in the second period April 10 against the Blue Jackets with a hip pointer. Adam Boqvist took off against the Jackets in the first period on April 12 with a concussion. And Wyatt Kalynuk took off against the Predators in the first period on Monday with his own hip injury.
It just seems to be a constant thing here where we played a lot of games with 5D, and it’s tough for our guys, Colliton said Monday night.
The good news is that at least the injuries remain minor. Next Wednesday, de Haan, Boqvist and Kalynuk were back in the line-up.
Our guys … have done a great job taking care of themselves, taking care of their bodies, making sure they get the rest they need, Colliton said. They have been able to stay healthy and relatively fresh as we go through this grind of a schedule.
However, the stability did not last long. Colliton dressed seven defenders and so only eleven forward Wednesday to give the Hawks more defensive insurance, and it turned out to be a wise move in the end. De Haan got out after the first period after he had weighted his hip again.
The Hawks are leading the NHL in terms of CHIP this season, a holistic metric to measure the impact on injuries that multiplies the number of raw man games by the per-game cap hit of the players responsible for those man games that have been lost. The Stars, Blues, Lightning and Ducks complete the top five, according to the NHL Injury Viz blog.
But a significant portion of the Hawks CHIP comes from players the team knew in December that they would miss most or all of the season: Brent Seabrook, Jonathan Toews, Alex Nylander and Zack Smith.
Counting only players who started the season healthy and have since been injured, the Hawks are roughly 13th in the middle of the pack, depending on who exactly is in CHIP.
And looking at defenders alone (excluding Seabrook), the Hawks are 19th in CHIP, meaning their defensive unit has been in the healthier half of the league. De Haan has missed three games, Connor Murphy six and Boqvist 11 (nine of which are related to COVID-19), but those were the only notable absences.
I don’t think anyone has missed much time at the back this season, De Haan said on Wednesday. For the most part, it’s just bumps and bruises.
De Haan said he could have played through his hip pointer if it was Game 7, Stanley Cup Finals. However, given the current situation of the Hawks, it made no sense for him to play 70% while someone else was 100% off.
More important are his shoulders. A black cloud has hung over them for much of his NHL career, causing numerous seasonal injuries (including in 2019/20), but they have finally remained intact this season.
I have to acknowledge the medical staff, said De Haan. My support staff at home has also done a good job with me this past low season. It’s been okay, but everyone knocks on wood and crosses their fingers for me.
Fans a possibility?
Colliton responded on Wednesday to Mayor Lori Lightfoots’s comment on Tuesday, telling Chicagoans that they expect fans to be at the United Center before the end of the seasons.
I’ve heard of it, said Colliton. That would be great. We would certainly appreciate the support and the atmosphere in this building … The organization has worked hard for a long time to make this happen.
With only six home games left and the last only 18 days to go, the parties involved will have to act very quickly to make it really happen.
