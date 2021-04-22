Texas football gets on the radar of underrated 4-star ATH Isaiah Bond





It feels like newly hired head coach Steve Sarkisian and the 2022 football recruiting class in Texas are just weeks away from catching fire on the trail again. Texas caught fire on the recruiting path for their 2022 and 2023 classes in the first few months after former Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator and reigning Broyles Award winner Sark was hired to replace Tom Herman. There is still a solid foundation on which the Longhorns 2022 and 2023 recruitment courses are built right now, despite a drought in terms of commitments over the past month and a half. Texas has secured multiple blue chip commits in January, February and early March for their 2022 and 2023 classes. The same could be just around the corner in late April and throughout May. Admittedly, Sark and the Longhorns need to prioritize their next top goals as the spring ball is about to end and summer training will begin shortly. Texas will also soon see the resumption of official visits around the college football recruiting landscape on June 1. A particularly recent party target for the Longhorns on the recruiting trail emerged this week. Four star Buford 6 foot and 175 lb athlete / wide receiver Isaiah Bond just got its offer for a scholarship to Texas back on April 12. And he’s scheduled an official visit to Texas for June 25. Texas football seeking elusive 4 star ATH Isaiah Bond It looks like the two new schools for the party in terms of pursuing a commitment from Georgia-born Bond are the Longhorns and Florida Gators. Florida sent an offer to Bond on April 9, and they have an official visit scheduled for June 4. Texas immediately appears to be making a lot of progress in recruiting Bond. The Longhorns and Gators are now two of the twenty schools on Bond’s ever-expanding quotation sheet. Some of the other notable schools on his quote sheet include the Miami Hurricanes, Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Pitt Panthers, Wisconsin Badgers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, UCF Knights, Vanderbilt Commodores, and Washington State Cougars. He’s also reported scout looks from the likes of Notre Dame Fighting Irish and rival Texas A&M Aggies. Additionally, Bond is ranked No. 570 2022 high school prospect, No. 50 athlete, and No. 57 Georgia prospect (247Sports Composite). And the Top247 ranks him as the No. 237 high school, No. 14 athlete, and No. 23 from Georgia. Bond could be a game changer as an underrated dedication if the Longhorns could land him in their 2022 class. And they are already ready to take him to the Forty Acres for a visit this summer, after the official off-season visiting season resumed. According to the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings, the 2022 Texas recruiting class ranks No. 9 in the nation and second in the Big 12 behind the Oklahoma Sooners. Texas has seven prospective customer pledges in their class for 2022, with elite five-star Junipero Serra pro-style quarterback Maalik Murphy as the top-rated.

