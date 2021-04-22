Council awards contract for Ida Lee Park Tennis Air structure





Tennis fans will soon have another venue open all year round to enjoy a friendly match. Leesburg City Council recently awarded a $ 1.5 million construction contract for a permanent air structure for three existing tennis courts in Ida Lee Park. Originally planned as a seasonal air structure, those plans changed over the years to instead create a permanent, year-round facility to house Ida Lees' extremely popular tennis program. A staff report notes the indoor court's impressive occupancy rate of 99.5% since Ida Lee debuted his indoor tennis center in the fall of 2007. A permanent facility is also expected to have a longer life than a seasonal air structure of about seven to thirteen years. more energy efficient by adding insulation. Tennis players who still prefer an open-air game will still be served by four remaining outdoor courts on Ida Lee. The new aerial structure will be performed by the same company that installed its 2007 predecessor, Yeardon Domes. It comes with a slightly higher price tag than the city capital project staff initially envisioned, due to rising construction costs in Northern Virginia, and the council had to put in nearly $ 400,000 more than initially budgeted. However, the additional funding is covered by the use of proceeds. Presenting the project at the City Council's recent budget discussions, employees noted that the city can expect a quick return on its investment. The annual net revenue estimate for the project remains at $ 220,000, a staff report said. Construction on the site is scheduled to begin this summer, with construction expected to open in February 2022. [email protected]

