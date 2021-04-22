ACC announces prices for hockey season





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) North Carolina junior Erin Matson has been voted Atlantic Coast Conference Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Year for the third consecutive season, joining three other major prize winners among the 2020-21 honorees announced Thursday. Boston College goalkeeper Jonna Kennedy was selected as the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in balloting among the division’s seven head coaches. Dukes Darcy Bourne earned the nomination as ACC Freshman of the Year, while North Carolinas Karen Shelton was named ACC Coach of the Year for the 11th time. The 2020-21 All-ACC Field Hockey Team will be announced this afternoon at 2:00 PM Matson becomes the second hockey student athlete to be named ACC Offensive Player of the Year three times, and the first since four-time roster of Maryland’s Katie ODonnell (2007-10). Matson leads the ACC with 56 points on 24 goals and 8 assists, including 11 of the UNC’s 15 goals in five spring games (while assisting with another). The resident of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, delivered three hat-tricks during the regular season, including one with the winning goal in overtime in each of the Tar Heels last two games. A six-time ACC Offensive Player of the Week roster and three-time NFHCA National Player of the Week in 2020-21, Matson ranks second on UNC’s all-time scoring list and eighth of all-time among ACC players with 196 career points. Boston Colleges Kennedy was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week twice this season and was also named National Player of the Week twice by the NFHCA. The junior in Watertown, Massachusetts, leads the ACC in saves with 6.75 per game, including a dazzling 8.83 in six conference games in goal. Kennedy booked three shutouts in the season and is leading the conference with a bailout rate (.794). Her 21 saves to the Eagles 2-1 double overtime win over Syracuse on April 10 are the most by an ACC goalkeeper in 2020-21 and are third on the Boston Colleges all-time single-game list . Dukes Bourne ranks seventh in the ACC in total points (17) and fourth in goals scored (eight). The native of Esher, England, leads the Blue Devils in both categories, as well as total shots (46) and shots on target (22). Bourne was named ACC Co-Offensive Player of the Week on March 9 after scoring both goals in Blue Devils’ 2-0 win in Virginia. Shelton led North Carolina to the fourth consecutive ACC Field Hockey Championship title and 23rd under her supervision last fall. The two-time defending NCAA champions topped the ACC spring standings with a 5-0 record and finished the regular season with a 15-1 overall record and 14-game winning streak. This year’s extended season saw Shelton become the winning coach in NCAA hockey history, and she currently holds a score of 707-165-9 in her 40 seasons with UNC. She is one of only two coaches in the history of hockey to have won 700 games.







