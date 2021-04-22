School Sports: Raffles Takes 21st Consecutive B Division South Zone Girls Badminton Title, Schools News & Top Stories





SINGAPORE – At this year’s National School Games (NSG), the Raffles Girls’ School badminton team, which had won 20 consecutive B Division Girls South Zone championships, expected nothing less of themselves. They delivered again on Thursday (April 22), sealing another title with a 5-0 win over Fairfield Methodist School (Secondary) at Zhonghua Secondary School in the South Zone final, but conditions were drastically different from previous years. This year’s NSG was set against a much quieter background, with conspicuously absent supporters in the stands. Each point won was greeted with just a little bit of applause instead of the usual cheers. Last year’s NSG was suspended and then called off due to the pandemic and safe management measures have been put in place for this year’s edition. For some sports, such as badminton and table tennis, they will only have the zonal level and not the national level due to the large number of participating schools and the shorter competition period. RGS captain Ashlyn Chua, 16, said: “We were pretty okay (with the changes) because our coach is always telling us to focus on the game, so if there are people on the sidelines who support us, that’s more a bonus, it is not something necessary to play properly. “We are grateful for this opportunity to play because we know there is the Covid-19 pandemic. We are very happy to be back in the NSG and make our school proud by taking the gold medal. to drag.” RGS dominated proceedings, winning all their matches in straight matches, starting with Jennifer Wu’s 21-10, 21-12 win over Fairfield’s Chloe Cheong. With a year’s hiatus from competing, Ashlyn admitted there were times when she and her teammates experienced a dip in motivation. The Secondary 4 student said, “Even though training is difficult at times, we encouraged each other to keep going because we know the NSG is coming.” Another source of encouragement was that this was the last B Division game for some players. Vice Captain Zion Seng, 16, said, “We are high school students and it is our senior year, so the fact that it was going to be our last high school level NSG also motivated us.” Despite the one-sided loss, Fairfield’s deputy captain Lim Si Yu, 16, was proud of her team. She said: “Today’s final was definitely a challenging game. But I know my team and I fought well and we did not give up the whole game.” The Secondary 4 student added: “When the NSG quit, we were disappointed. But when it started again this year, we were grateful to be able to play, because it’s my last year this year, so I can play again. we are all very happy. and grateful. “







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos