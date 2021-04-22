Jersey Cricket’s new drive to achieve global goals





New Jersey Cricket Board (from left): John Patterson (Vice Chairman), Becky Walters (Company Secretary), Craig Meredith (CEO), John Harris (Chairman), Sarah Gomersall (Non-Executive Director), Philip Norman (not executive director) executive director) The local governing body has revamped its internal platforms ahead of the 2021 season, with new chairman John Harris set to help lead a new indictment for further international recognition. Long-term strategies will now be separated from the day-to-day operations within Jersey Cricket, which has established itself as a limited liability company, and there is strong hope that improved governance will eventually pay off on the playing field. The T20 side of the Islands men has broken through to the top 25 in the world in recent years, with the women’s squad also making its appearance. They are currently ranked 39 in the ICC rankings. We’ve been associate members of the ICC for a number of years, but as the world goes on, we need to show world government that our board and structure are up there with the best, Harris explained. It’s not that what was wrong before, just building on the great work done by Keith Dennis, Ward Jenner and Chris Minty in the past. There comes a time when success on the field has to be matched by the administration of cricket and with this new structure we can modernize our project. Were a small jurisdiction and we can’t bring in many people from overseas so we have to grow our own. When Harris discussed the goal of fighting beyond the T20 or 50-over World Cup qualifiers, Harris added: We have some performance cycles where that can be achieved. We haven’t been that far yet; in the Middle East a few years ago, we were pretty close to reaching the final stage of the T20 qualifiers. This is not a pipe dream at all. The board doesn’t get you there, the performance on the field takes you there, but the two go hand in hand, because if we provide structure, it will work from the young players to the national team. We want to provide a structure that will allow more cricketers to compete at the highest level. The JCB will receive 300,000 this year from the Jersey government to renovate the cricket facilities in Grainville, which could begin within the next eight weeks.

