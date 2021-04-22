Sen. McCabe: World Football’s First Climate Justice Officer | Sport

Sen. McCabe is concerned.

Not about Bohemian FC’s next opponents, nor about those lurking in the coming weeks and months.

It belongs to a larger, invisible adversary – one that perceptibly shapes the present and threatens to leave an indelible mark on the future.

The adversary: ​​the climate emergency.

“It is already happening […] You cannot cheat the laws of thermodynamics […] There is no vaccine for the climate crisis, ” McCabe said CNN Sport.

The issue is very real and personal to the Irishman.

He is a resident of Phibsborough, a neighborhood in north Dublin, and a member of the local club Bohemian FC.

In January of this year, Ireland’s top football team unveiled McCabe as their new addition.

Not the marauding midfielder or sniper that some supporters might have wished for. Instead, the club’s Climate Justice Officer – a newly created volunteer role and the first position of its kind in world football.

Community-led sustainable practice

The inconvenient truth is that the global game is not immune to changing climatic conditions.

A study published last year by the Alliance for rapid transition predicts that extreme weather conditions and sea level rises as a result of climate change will eventually inundate stadiums and playing fields.

Heat waves and heat stroke threaten the health of players and fans alike.

The warnings are stark, but a simple yet powerful understanding is at the heart of McCabe’s ethos and role.

It is a belief that local communities can play a key and participatory role in climate action and, as a result, bridge the inequality gap.

He tells how working in a hospice in Kolkata with some of the city’s poorest residents left “an indelible mark” while spending time in Sierra Leone shortly before Ebola hit and uncovered “the thirst for resources.”

“It [the climate crisis] cannot be about the future of children in developed countries when the present of people in developing countries is at risk.

“The world didn’t accidentally end with rich and poor areas – it’s man-made,” he explains.

Such life-changing experiences were crucial to McCabe who pushed for the inclusion of human rights language when working on The Paris Agreement as a policy advisor to The Mary Robinson Foundation, the former President of Ireland.

It also formed the basis of his creation of the TASC Climate Justice Center in Dublin, of which he is now the Executive Manager.

But it was his recently published report entitled, “The People’s Transition: Community-Led Development for Climate Justice,” which calls for community-led sustainable practices, prompting McCabe to see football as an untapped vehicle to drive such changes.

“There aren’t that many things in the world that people are lifelong members of. There were once unions and churches, but now I think football clubs are one of the few things that anyone thinks part of them belong to.”

A unique, progressive club

Bohemians is not just any football club.

Member since 1890Dublin’s oldest team has built a reputation for championing progressive social causes.

There have been unconventional, eye-catching announcements – the appointment of one closer in residence and the production of its own gin.

However, the whole message was about the broader collective.

Last year, the club collaborated with Amnesty International on the design of one new away shirt with a picture of a family fleeing war and the message “Refugees Welcome.”

On the collar was the slogan “Love Football, Hate Racism.”

The shirt turned out to be one viral sensation.

Orders poured in from more than 40 countries around the world and an option to play in the shirt was made possible in EA Sports’ FIFA 21 video game.

And in March of this year, the club unveiled one away shirt with Grammy-nominated band Fontaines DC and the charity Focus Ireland, aiming to raise awareness of homelessness in Ireland.

Bohemians’ commitment to tackling climate change is no different.

This month it became the first Irish club to join the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework.

Greta Thunberg from Bohemians?

While, according to McCabe, the debate about the climate crisis for the past decade “has not been about polar bears and has been about children,” doubts still remain.

Social media responses to his appointment have been largely unfavorable.

One showed a mock-up photo of it climate activist Greta Thunberg in a Bohemians sweater, another criticism of the admit to the club awake ology and peak hipsterism; Others, however, praised the progressive role.

“You want people to challenge you. You want to try to enter the realms where these conversations aren’t taking place and that was a clear sign that we were doing that,” he explains.

“I feel very humbled. It is a very unique opportunity […] It in no way discourages me. What is more discouraging is the crisis itself. “

McCabe has no illusions that while the possibilities for change are limitless, actions will speak louder than words.

“People are tired of just being advertised […] We can distinguish between what is real, what matters and something shiny.

“It’s really about getting into the community and making changes that people respond to.”

For now, exploratory discussions are underway about how Bohemians can become an effective zero-waste club.

McCabe sees opportunities in mining the supply chains that flow into play, pressuring leaders to strengthen their commitment to climate change, and pushing sponsors to partner with clubs to promote community-led sustainable initiatives.

“Imagine if you had a scenario where you had solar panels like Werder Bremen features on their stadium, but instead of selling it to fans, you used it to combat energy poverty in the immediate vicinity of the stadium, ”he explains.

He also calls the Scottish top cub Hibernian – dubbed the greenest club in Scotland – as an example of a blueprint for success, where 100% of Hibs’ energy comes from renewable sources. All single-use plastic in the hospitality industry has been removed; and environmental considerations are now central to all commercial discussions.

And with more than 100 European clubs that have joined the European Football for Development Network (EFDN), whose principle is that clubs are “committed to their community and social responsibilities,” the green shoots of engagement are slowly emerging.

“The clubs affiliated with EFDN have more than half a billion followers on social media.

“We need football clubs to mobilize their social media to help their fans, because in the end clubs get their legitimacy from their fans.

“It’s not about politicizing clubs. It’s about helping your fans through this very serious transition that we need to go through and create platforms where they can explain to decision makers the reality of their lives.”

“Sincerity is important for the younger generation”

While McCabe is well aware of the current challenges posed by climate change, he believes it is imperative that the considerations of future generations come first in thinking about climate justice.

“For the younger generation, sincerity is much more important to them now than perhaps our generation.

‘It is very important that we have at least the same courage as the children.

He hopes that clubs will get behind the UN initiative for environmental rights for children and countries sign it Statement for children, young people and climate action to raise the voices of those at the forefront of the global emergency.

But in the end, they could be role models within the game evolving to become the true vocal proponents of change.

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford, twice forcing the UK government to reverse its policy of feeding children from low-income families, one of those who have already professionally appealed to and gained wide support.

“Young people will look up to those sports stars who really put their heads over the parapet,” says McCabe.

“He (Marcus Rashford) put his reputation on the line to try to do what was right for his community.

“Especially for footballers who come from countries where droughts and floods and severe storms are most common, there is a real chance to do what Marcus Rashford has done and highlight those dimensions of the climate.”

Forefront of world football

However, McCabe has no illusions that if football is to be a “world leader” in climate justice, it will require a collective effort across the board – an effort he hopes can be led by the Dublin club.

“I think if we really want to boost this in the future, sharing knowledge, sharing information, sharing toolkits and resources to move clubs forward will be so important.”

In the short term, however, McCabe’s attention will turn to the planned redevelopment of The present site of Bohemians, Dalymount Park.

It’s a project he says represents a tremendous transformative opportunity for the club to apply its climate justice credentials both on and off the field.

“I would really love to be in a new stadium where you have a roof covered with solar panels and fans who are on board with climate action and have actually forgotten it’s even happening.

“We want them to know that they are part of the fight for a fair and safe future for our children and grandchildren.

“But that they are still looking at a team that wins the Eredivisie title … possibly in a jersey made of bamboo fabric!”