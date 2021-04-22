Connor Bedard, 15, has been touted as hockey’s next superstar





Hover over Connor McDavid, another star hockey player named Connor is on the way. At just 15 years old, Connor Bedard is considered one of the best prospects to qualify for the 2023 NHL Draft after a stunning 2020-21 season in the Western Hockey League. The North Vancouver native scored an average of 1.87 points per game in his rookie season, a higher scoring percentage than McDavid and John Tavares during their first seasons at the same age. Bedard became the first ever WHL player to receive exceptional status to play major junior hockey at the age of 15. He joined McDavid, Tavares and Aaron Ekblad as only the seventh player in Canadian Hockey League history to receive the award. In a pandemic-shortened season with the Regina Pats, a former team Islanders head coach Barry Trotz, Bedard posted 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in just 15 games. Bedard scored at least one point in all but one game, including two four-point attempts. Connor Bedard plays for the Regina Pats YouTube It’s hard to say ’cause I didn’t know too much in the league, Bedard told the Regina Leader Post when asked if he was surprised by his early success. I had no expectations for myself and what goals I would set. I think I surprised myself a bit, just point-by-point. I felt quite comfortable there, which is a good feeling. “ In Pats’ season finale against the Brandon Wheat Kings earlier this month, Bedard scored twice, one of which was the game winner 49 seconds after extra time, just a few days. after hearing that his grandfather had died. The following weekend he returned home to be with his family. Bedard is expected to join Canada’s roster for the Under-18 Hockey World Cup on April 27 against Sweden in Texas. I’m probably more excited for the (Brandon) game, but it’s a dream come true, Bedard told reporters early this month. As a Canadian child you grow up with the dream of wearing the maple leaf. When I found out, I was over the moon excited. I am super grateful that they are going to give me that chance. Of course I’m going to try to make the best of it.

