Interim Board says Cricket South Africa’s Members Council speaks with a split tongue

JOHANNESBURG – Cricket South Africa Interim Board accused the federation members council of lying about lack of time in the run-up to last week’s Special General Assembly.

In an extensive press conference on Thursday, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Stavros Nicolaou, outlined an extensive timeline of the interactions between the boards of directors regarding the adoption of a new memorandum of association for CSA, which contravened the claims by the members’ councils on Tuesday that it had too little time to think about the MOI before voting on it at last Saturday’s Special General Meeting.

The Members’ Council – the CSA’s most powerful decision-making body – failed to achieve the 75% majority needed to approve the new MOI and ended the protracted governance crisis that has plagued the organization. That came after the council had told the board and the sports minister a week earlier that he would take over the MOI.

On Tuesday, the Council said in a statement that it was concerned about SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee compliance that it had not had enough time to consider the MOI or to get input from its provincial affiliates.

Not so, Nicolaou said on Thursday. The claim that things were only forced on the Members Council at the last minute is not factual, says Nicolaou.

He outlined all the interactions between the board and the board from January onwards, including the interactions between the members council and board expert Michael Katz in mid-March.

Several weeks earlier, Nicolaou said he felt he was retiring on issues related to the fact that the new board of directors for CSA consists of a majority of independent officers, with an independent director also chairing the board.

As Mthethwa has pointed out on a number of occasions, Nicolaou reiterated that a majority of independents should sit on the council, with an independent chairman. “Those two principles are set in stone.”

He and Mthethwa thought they had relayed that fact to the Members’ Council, especially when the acting chairman of the councils, Rihan Richards, agreed at a meeting of the three on April 9.

After Saturday’s meeting attended by Mthethwa where the motion for the new MOI was not passed, the Secretary of Sport said he would invoke Section 13 of the National Sports and Recreation Act, including ceasing funding from CSA by the government, but more importantly, withdraw the recognition of CSA as the governing authority for sport in the country. That would mean that the Proteas would no longer be recognized as the official representative of South Africa.

Mthethwa, who met again with the Members’ Council on Wednesday evening, is reportedly working with his legal team to increase the powers available to him under the law.

Section 13 is too disastrous for us to think about, Nicolaou said. He did add that there is still a way open for the Members’ Council to resolve the impasse, if it adopts a resolution, by 75% of its members to adopt the MOI.

That would make it possible to enable Section 60 of the Companies Act and save cricket, Nicolau said.

