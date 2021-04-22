Second-year tennis player Natasha Subhash for women: Killer on the court, nice off the court – The Cavalier Daily

Before each match, Natasha Subhash, women’s tennis player and second-year Commerce student, spends 10 minutes listening to music alone.

I don’t really have a specific number that I’m using, Subhash said. But it helps me to concentrate.

Maybe for another player you could call it the calm before the storm, but that doesn’t really fit the way the Fairfax, Va. Native plays. It is much more the peace before clinical dismantling of the one who dares to face her.

Subhash’s tennis game is based on control and organization, as the people around her say. When asked about her presence on the field, coach Sara OLeary describes her playing style as all-court and focused.

She can play aggressively and come to the net, she can defend, she can mix it with slice and heavy high balls, and she can easily change her position on the field, OLeary said. Natasha is one of the best problem solvers on the court, I would say in collegiate tennis. She has the option to tailor her game to a particular style based on what her opponent dislikes. She also has the ability to do this in extremely stressful and busy times.

Sofia Munera, Subhash’s longtime partner and third-year student, agrees.

Natasha is very organized and very solid, Munera said. She’s very aggressive on the net, and you don’t expect her to miss it often.

When Subhash was four years old, her father, a first-generation immigrant from India, noticed that his daughter had unnaturally good hand-eye coordination. He had her pick up a tennis racket and she hasn’t put it down ever since, from playing in tournaments from the age of six to traveling around the world to play in high school.

Subhash grew up idolizing the always-in-control Belgian tennis player Kim Clijsters, who remains Subhash’s favorite player to this day, and cool-as-cucumber Roger Federer. By modeling her game after both legends who have combined for a whopping 26 Grand Slam titles, Subhash has projected a cool confidence onto the pitch in every situation.

However, that’s only part of her game. When needed, Subhash can draw intensity from players like Spanish leftist Rafael Nadal and the late hooper Kobe Bryant. Both athletes are known for how trapped they appear to be at all times and how much fighting they have in any game situation. Subhash has shown herself to fight multiple times this season, clawing her way back to victory after losing three times in the first set and losing only once in singles in straight sets en route to a 14-3-1 record (11-2 in ACC game).

Subhash’s on-field mentality isn’t the only thing that brings to mind top professional athletes. Anyone reaching for comment lauded her work ethic as otherworldly.

Natasha is by far one of the hardest workers on our team, said OLeary. She comes in for additional individuals [practices] several times a week and is always looking for ways to get better. I think the experience Natasha has of playing so many matches growing up, along with her excellent work ethic, allows her to go out and play her matches with such calmness and faith in herself. She knows she’s been in just about any situation that could arise, and she knows she’s consistently worked on it. I never see Natasha panic in court because she is able to stay clear-headed and solve problems.

This combination of a rock-solid mindset and incredible work pace has led to a massive success in Subhash’s early career. Even before entering the NCAA competition, she competed in a Junior Grand Slam, a group of tournaments that spanned the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open and amassed more than $ 18,000 in prize money.

Subhash has arguably been even more successful since joining the Cavalier team. As a freshman, she quickly rose to the top seed on the teams and earned enough recognition to become ITA’s National and Atlantic Regional Rookie of the Year. She is only the second Virginia woman to win the national award. When asked to comment on Subhash winning this honor, Munera said no one deserved more and reiterated that Subhash spent more time on individual training than anyone else on the team.

It is something to be expected [Natasha] to get that level of recognition, Munera said.

On a tennis court, Subhash is relentless and cold-blooded. However, once she leaves the 78-by-27-foot rectangle, she becomes the exact opposite.

Natasha is one of the nicest, most respectful young women I’ve ever had the pleasure to coach, OLeary said. She is nice to all her teammates and everyone she meets, humble, hardworking.

Munera agreed, saying Subhash was a very sweet girl and a lot of fun to be around.

One of Subhash’s greatest joys in life is good food. She enjoys trying out different restaurants in the Charlottesville area and especially on the go.

She’s a foodie, Munera said. She really likes to try new things, and I really think she likes food.

One of her favorite places to go is Iron Paffles , the downtown Charlottesville eatery, famous for their puff pastry on a waffle iron and filled with just about anything you can think of.

When she’s not beating the ACC competition, studying, or trying new pastries, Subhash does her best to give back to the community, helping younger students teach math and reading comprehension through Madison House.

On Friday, No. Virginia are open ACC tournament as the fourth seed in Rome, Georgia. The Cavaliers have a double bye and face Boston College, Louisville or Duke in the quarter-finals of the tournament. The team successfully aired all three opponents in ACC play, and Subhash defeated her individual opponents from all but the last. After the ACC tournament, the national competition will start at the beginning of May.

Natasha is optimistic about Virginias’ chances of progressing through the ACC tournament and to the national final.

We’ve taken too many 4-3 losses recently, Subhash said. But I have a feeling that once we get into the post-season training and mood, they will start to change.

She’s absolutely right. The Cavaliers lost three of their last four regular season events to a single game and managed to beat Wake Forest in the month of April. The team is due for a positive regression to the mean, and the post season would be a great time for those unfortunate bounces to head into Virginias’ direction.

Along with Subhash, the Virginia team features the country’s current freshman and overall player, Emma Navarro (16-1), as well as solid contributors like Munera (7-5-1) and Rosie Johanson (16-2, No. 88 national) who are more than capable of beating any woman through the net of theirs.

Unlike the team as a whole, Subhash, ninth in the country, is entering the post-season with a hot streak. She has won each of her last four singles matches and came out on top in nine of her last 10 matches that are almost two months old. When asked if she could run to the NCAA tournament as an individual, Subhash was noncommittal.

I don’t really know what to expect from singles, Subhash said.

Her freshman tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, making predictions difficult. However, if she’s able to maintain her momentum, that quote can look very humble.

In doubles, Subhash and Munera look very promising.

I think [Munera] and I have a really good chance, said Subhash.

The pair have now been playing together for most of two seasons, and their chemistry is rock solid. Both women spoke about how good their relationship is out of court and how in sync they can be together in the fight.

Teamwork is very important to doubles, Subhash said. You can put two great singles players on the field together, but if they don’t have chemistry, they won’t beat a great team.

The pair are currently ranked 27th in the country in doubles, 14 places higher than the other Navarro-Johanson teams.

As focused as she is on Virginias’ upcoming tournaments, Subhash still finds time to look to the future. When she’s done with school, Subhash plans to join the women’s pro tour. She has already participated in several professional events and even played a former top 50 player in the world.

However, it may not be easy. Being on tour full-time is, well, a full-time job, Subash acknowledged.

My goal has always been to become a pro, she said. But it is grueling, a non-stop grind.

There’s no denying that Subhash is more than talented enough to turn professional after she finishes college, and she seems more than willing to do the work that could put her in the top tier of international women’s tennis.

The people around Subhash feel that she is well prepared for life even after tennis. She was recently admitted to the McIntire School of Commerce, where she will take classes in the fall semester. OLeary calls her hardworking and a great student.

Fans can watch Subhash and Virginia tennis in the ACC quarterfinals on ACC Network Extra on Friday. Later on down the road, it’s more than likely they’ll be watching Virginia’s tough game at Grand Slams on ESPN one day.