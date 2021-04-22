Hockey announces team awards 2020-21

HOUGHTON, Mich. Michigan Tech hockey coach Joe Shawhan honored eight different Huskies with the program’s annual team awards. Junior forward Trenton Bliss received the Merv Youngs Award as the most valuable player. Below is a description of the awards.

Bliss is a junior forward from Appleton, Wisconsin, and also received the Gary Crosby Memorial Award as the team’s top scorer for the second consecutive season. He was elected to the All-WCHA Third Team, the WCHA All-Academic Team, and was a candidate for the Hobey Baker Award for the second year running. The deputy captain led the Huskies by 25 points after 12 goals and 13 assists. Bliss scored the winning goal at Ferris State on February 2, assisting with the winning goal four times. He had six multipoint games, including one goal and two assist performances in a 4-3 win over Northern Michigan on December 18. Bliss went on a seven-game point, and the Huskies were 7-4 when he scored and 10-1 when he got an assist.

Defender Colin Swoyer received the Gitzen-Loutit Memorial Award as the team’s most outstanding defender for the second consecutive season. The junior from Hinsdale, Illinois was named to the All-WCHA Second Team, the WCHA All-Academic Team, the WCHA Defender of the Month for February, and was four-time WCHA Defender of the Week. The deputy captain came second in the WCHA among defenders with 17 points, scoring three goals and 13 assists. He led Tech skaters with a rating of plus-9 and led WCHA blueliners with 71 shots on target. Tech was 11-3 when he scored a run and 3-0 when he scored.

The Norbert Matovich Memorial Outstanding Freshman Award went to Arvid Caderoth after leading WCHA freshmen by 18 points. The Gothenburg native was named in the All-WCHA Rookie Team, was twice WCHA Rookie of the Month and WCHA Rookie of the Week twice. Caderoth led the Huskies with 16 assists to take third place out of all freshman hockey players. He led all rookies with 10 power-play assists, placing eighth in the overall standings. Caderoth scored the winning goal in Alabama Huntsville on Feb. 5 and has assisted the match winner five times this season. He had a streak of eight games, four games with multiple runs and the Huskies were 2-0 when he scored and 10-4 when he got a run.

Goalkeeper Blake Pietila was honored with the Elov Seger Memorial Most Improved Player Award. The sophomore from Howell, Michigan was a 2021 Mike Richter Award finalist, a Hobey Baker Award candidate, was named HCA National Goaltender of the Month for December, and was part of the WCHA All-Academic Team. He was a two-time WCHA Goalkeeper of the Month and earned three WCHA Goalkeeper of the Week awards. Pietila started 22 games in his second season, breaking school records for best serve and goals-against-average for a season. He was second in the country with a .934 serve to lead the WCHA and was fifth nationally with an average of 1.81 goals against and eighth with three shutouts. He had eight 30-save games with a career-high 43 stops in a 3-1 win over Minnesota State.

Forward Alec Broetzman was honored with the George McCarthy Performance Award for Scholastic and Athletic Achievement. The Huskies captain led the team with 13 goals and came in second with 21 points. He was named to the WCHA All-Academic Team. His six power play goals ranked eighth in the country. The Hudson, Wisconsin native led Tech to finish sixth in the WCHA, with 3.13 shots on target per game. He scored the winning goal at NMU on Feb. 26 as part of a two-goal match and assisted the match winner against Ferris State (Feb. 12). He had five multipoint appearances, including one goal and two assists at NMU on January 25.

Tyler Rockwell was chosen for the Harold Meese Sportsmanship Award. The senior defender was named a WCHA Scholar-Athlete and a member of the WCHA All-Academic Team. The San Jose, California native skated in all 30 games, scoring 11 points with four goals and seven assists. He scored the game-winning goal at NMU on January 25 and assisted the game-winner three times. Rockwell had a goal and an assist against Alabama Huntsville (January 2) and NMU (February 26) during his Senior Night. Tech was 8-1 when he scored a run and 4-0 when he scored.

Chris Lipe was recognized with the Rick Yeo Unsung Hero Award. The second defender appeared in 29 of the 30 games, scoring nine points with a goal and eight assists. Lipe, a resident of Rockford, Michigan, scored the winning goal against UAH on Jan. 3 and assisted the game’s winner against Lake Superior State on Feb. 23. Tech was 6-1 when he scored a run. He helped the Tech defense take fourth place in the nation in penalty kill (90 percent) and seventh in goals per game (2.1).

David Raisanen has won the John MacInnes Slide Rule Award this year. The senior attacker leads the Huskies with an average of 3.93 points in mechanical engineering. The native of Cokato, Minnesota, played in a pair of games in the split series with Minnesota State on December 6-7. He was named a WCHA Scholar-Athlete and a member of the WCHA All-Academic Team.

Merv Youngs Award (Team MVP)

The award is named after Merv Youngs, a journalist and editor of the Daily Mining Gazette. Youngs is credited with convincing Doc Gibson to join and organize the Portage Lake hockey organization.

Gary Crosby Memorial Award (Top scorer)

The award is named after Gary Crosby who led Tech in scoring his sophomore season and was drafted and signed by the LA Kings after the season. Unfortunately, he was killed in a car accident shortly afterwards. He played 67 games for the Huskies from 1970-72.

Harold Meese Sportsmanship Award

The award is named after Harold Meese, a professor and dean of students at Michigan Tech from 1947-83. He was an active supporter of the Huskies and has a sportsmanship award named after him on all sports teams. Meese was inducted into the Michigan Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1986.

George McCarthy Performance Award for Scholastic and Athletic Achievements

The award is named after the late George McCarthy, a former hockey player and member of Michigan Tech’s Sports Hall of Fame. McCarthy played for the Huskies from 1935-38 and was named team MVP all three seasons.

John MacInnes Slide Rule Award

The award is named after legendary hockey coach John MacInnes who had a record of 555-295-39 from 1956-82. MacInnes was most proud of the fact that 94 percent of its hockey letter winners graduated with a degree. He has won three NCAA championships as the Huskies’ head coach and is in the US Hockey Hall of Fame, UP Sports Hall of Fame, and Michigan Tech Sports Hall of Fame.

Gitzen-Loutit Memorial Award (Excellent defensive player)

An annual award since the 1957-58 season, the Gitzen-Loutit Memorial Hockey Award is presented each year in honor of Tech’s foremost hockey defender. Robert Gitzen played hockey for Tech from 1949-50. He and team manager Dick Loutit were killed in a bus accident while the team was traveling home from a run in Michigan State on January 14, 1950.

Rick Yeo Unsung Hero Award

The award is named after Rick Yeo who played hockey for Tech from 1963-66 and won the NCAA Championship in 1965. He was also assistant coach for Tech from 1973-76 and then the Athletic Director from 1990-2005. He was inducted into the Michigan Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1988.

Norbert Matovich Memorial Outstanding Freshman Award

The award is named after Norbert Matovich, a freshman hockey player from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. In 1966 he was killed in a car accident during the Christmas holidays.

Elov Seger Memorial Award for Most Improved Player

The award is named after Elov Seger, who died of a brain tumor in the mid-1960s. Throughout his career, he fought against great expectations and was always successful. He played for Tech from 1959-62 and was an All-American in 1962 when the Huskies won the NCAA Championship. He was inducted into the Michigan Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1998.