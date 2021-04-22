11-year-old Mustapha from Nigeria was the best table tennis player in the world





The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has ranked Nigerian table tennis sensation Musa Mustapha as the world’s best player in the boys’ U-11 Cadet category. Mustapha made his senior debut at the 2018 Nigeria Open in Lagos and was part of the Nigerian team that won the ITTF Junior Circuit 2019 in Ghana. According to the ranking released by the ITTF, Mustapha has 128 points, making him number one in the U-11, while also ranking 17th in the U-13 category. The Mustapha brothers, Musa and Mustapha are back for the Nigeria Open, a year older and perhaps wiser.

Although they both fell at the very first hurdle in front of older opponents in the qualifying phase of the U21 men’s singles.# NigeriaOpen19# NigeriaOpen2019 pic.twitter.com/oYyknRoRsB – ITTF Nigeria Open (@ITTFNigeriaOpen) August 7, 2019 Mustapha becomes the second African to be rated number one in the world after Hana Goda was named the best U-15 girls in the world in 2020. Meanwhile, national junior champion Taiwo Matti ranks 12th and 64th in the U-17 and U-19 world rankings respectively. The new WTT Youth Series replaces the ITTF World Junior Circuit and is now supplemented by the new ranking rules. The WTT Youth Series will be hosted by Portugal from 11 to 17 May and will serve as the first table tennis event for young people since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Support PREMIUM TIMES ‘journalism of integrity and credibility Good journalism costs a lot of money. But only good journalism can ensure a good society, responsible democracy and transparent government. For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country, we ask that you consider modestly supporting this noble endeavor. By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you help maintain a journalism of interest and ensure that it remains free and available to all. Donate TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401 …







