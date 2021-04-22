Sixers’ Joel Embiid doesn’t want a rest day on his way to Buck’s Matchup





In previous seasons Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid wouldn’t normally play in back-to-back games. Because he’s had injuries since he got the NBA, the Sixers have been extremely careful with their standout franchise. This year, however, Embiid has done a lot of work to get the season into optimal shape so that he could avoid the “load management” route. During the first half of the season, the big man was in excellent shape, missing less than ten games and even playing back-to-backs when his back and knee were feeling fine. But a significant knee injury that forced him to miss 10 consecutive games at the start of the second half of the season changed the rules a bit. When Embiid returned from his ten-game hiatus, he played on the first night of a series of consecutive games. On the second night, the 76ers locked him out because they didn’t want to work him overtime right away. While the 76ers initially brought Embiid back into the mix, the All-Star center makes it clear he doesn’t want to miss any games unless he absolutely has to for the rest of the year. “I was not allowed to play,” Embiid said of Wednesday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns. “I’m not in the best physical shape right now, but we got some guys out. My job, as I always said, is to just go out and be a leader. Just push every night. “ Leading up to the matchup, Embiid was listed as questionable due to ‘injury management’. After training during pre-game warm-ups, the big man was allowed to play by the Sixers’ medical staff. After checking in for 32 minutes on Wednesday evening, Embiid was asked whether he would play against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday or not, as it is a back-to-back game. Never one to stop, Embiid replied accordingly. “I can’t rest even though I’m hurt,” he explained. “I just have to keep pushing because at the end of the day, like I said, seed number one is important. Every night I had to fight. Hopefully these guys will get healthier and come back to help us. “ The Sixers will take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday evening. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST. Justin Grasso handles the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @RTLNews & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.







