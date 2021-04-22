Cazenovia Lakers football ends with a loss to Skaneateles – Eagle News Online





CAZENOVIA – For the Cazenovia football team, having a season during the 2020-21 school year was a triumph in itself, given the uncertainty that persisted through the fall and winter. So it was ironic that the last game of the season, at Buckley-Volo Field Wednesday afternoon, was accompanied by the cold temperatures and snow in the air that are more common in late fall than in spring. Cazenovia lost 21-7 to Skaneateles in a rematch of the March 31 opener at the Hyatt Stadium, which enabled that other group of Lakers to complete an undefeated season by building on their 18-0 victory in that first encounter. By moving the ball better than a few weeks earlier, Cazenovia took 162 meters in total. Peter McCole was responsible for much of it, achieving 66 yards on 15 carriers. AJRothfeld threw 48 yards on four of the 11 completions while running 48 yards, but did a lot more damage to the defense, taking up 17 tackles, four of them for losses, and assisting 11 others. Jack Byrnes added six tackles and three assists, with Jedrek Olkowski and Pat Livingston each getting five tackles while Hunter Pickard finished with four tackles. Patrick Linck deserved an interception. Rothfeld accounted for Cazenovia’s lone touchdown after a one-yard sneak in the fourth quarter, with Byrtnes adding the extra point, but that came after Skaneateles built a 21-0 lead. James Musso led the visitors, completing 11 of 18 passes for 151 yards and scoring on a 41-yard scramble, while Grayson Brunelle retrieved 185 yards with 34 carriers and one TD. Cazenovia finished 1-3 overall, the only win over Solvay that the Lakers had defeated in the opening round of the 2019 Section III Class B playoffs. In four months, the Lakers hope to re-exercise for a proper fall season in September and October. Related

