Saving the oceans, one tennis ball at a time





Joseph Labriola, writer and teacher of rhetoric at Stony Brook University, is writing a new chapter in his academic career: a beach beautifier and ocean lifesaver. And it wasn’t a lone figure combing the shores of Long Island in a one-man war against pollutants. There is safety and solidarity in numbers for Labriola, who founded the Long Island North Shore Beach Cleaners group, created a beach debris art installation at the Stony Brook Village Center, and even provided a TEDx balcony on the subject of ocean plastic pollution and environmental advice. A week ago, he announced his new partnership with Wilson, the tennis company, to recycle the balls he finds on the beach. Wilson reached out tohimafter seeing his YouTube channel, where he documents some of the beach litter he found. Wilson, excited to assist in Labriolas’ efforts to raise awareness of the ocean pollution from tennis balls, offered to donate recycling bins for his crusade. By recycling these balls through Wilson and their partners atRecycleballs, the green-yellow felt on the outside is used as a horse’s foot; while the inner rubber core is ground to make tennis courts. This work is vital in removing synthetic polymers and toxic chemicals from marine environments, Labriola said. A half-mile walk from a beach parking lot can yield more tennis balls and other trash than you can take with you. I’ve started collecting balls for when my bins arrive. To date, I have fixed / planned the following since the committed contribution from Wilson and Recycleballs. His log follows: Day One: 180 tennis balls collected from McAllister County Park Day Two: 197 tennis balls collected from West Beach in Port Jefferson, NY Day Three (Scheduled): Return to McAllister County Park Day Four (Scheduled): Will host a beach cleaning event in the near future where I will announce in advance that other beachgoers will collect and store tennis balls and then deliver for my challenge in my 1,000 tennis ball collection challenge. Long Island has no shortage of coastal tennis courts or cliffs and waterfront dog parks, Labriola said. Such areas are the main sources of tennis balls ending up in our oceans. All you have to do is imagine a player accidentally bouncing a service over a fence, or a dog too tired to swim out to fetch a ball, and imagine how quickly these add up with each season. These balls are then carried by storm discharge and tides to more remote spots along the beach. As such, I’ve focused on these nearby areas where local residents tend not to walk and therefore don’t clean as much. Labriola also shares his experiences on Instagram. It’s one of Stony Brooks making a difference in the community and holding big business accountable for the planet, said his former writing student Maria Grima 18. Looking ahead, I am excited to include several upcoming YouTube videos detailing the progress of this project. While these efforts are only a small step in reducing ocean pollution, it’s a fantastic initiative to steer our energy and conversations in the right direction through partnerships with big companies, one ball at a time, Labriola said. Glenn Jochum

