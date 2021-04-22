Hockey hosts Miami for the last weekend of the 2020-21 season

MUNCIE, Ind. Ball State’s hockey program gets one more chance to showcase the progress it has made over the year when it welcomes No. 7 Miami to the Briner Sports Complex for a few games to conclude the regular season 2020-21. The teams play both Friday and Saturday at 1 p.m.

The two-game series will be a great test for the Cardinals entering their final weekend of play with a 6-8 overall record, including a 4-6 score in Mid-American Conference. That’s because the RedHawks are 11-1 (8-0 MAC), taking their fourth straight MAC regular season championship last week, a pair of home wins at Appalachian State.

However, this won’t be the first meeting between the two clubs this year, as Ball State and Miami opened the season with a non-conference showdown at the Miami Field Hockey Complex on March 2.

While the Cardinals ended up losing the game 2-1 to a goal in Miami in the final seconds of regulation, it was a stellar battle against the RedHawks who lost just five goals in conference play. In fact, Miami has only played two single-goal games in MAC action this season.

Ball State will try to get an emotional boost towards Friday’s game as it pays tribute to its 2020-21 six-man season ahead of the game’s start. The Ball State upper class includes: goalkeeper Grace Chavez (Norfolk, Va./Matthew Fontaine), forward Abby Ferenczy (Williamsville, NY / South), Forward Sierra Jefferson (Bethlehem, Penn./Arthur L Johnson), midfielder Jenna McKune (Louisville, Ky./Assumption), Defender Rachel Pereira (Howick, South Africa, St. Anne’s Diocean College) and defender Audrey Tabor (Louisville, Ky./Sacred Heart Academy).

With no audience attending Ball State hockey games this spring due to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic and resulting health education division, Ball State hockey is excited to offer a LIVE STREAM of Friday’s senior ceremony as part from Ball State Sports Link’s account of this weekend’s action.

Click here to watch the live stream, or visit the Ball State hockey schedule page for GameDay links.

Overall, Friday’s game marks the 72nd game of all time between the Cardinals and the RedHawks, with Miami leading the series 46-25. Ball State’s senior class will look to go off with a bang as it looks like it will deliver a 15-game loss streak for the four-time defending MAC season championships.

Head coach Stephanie Bernthal about her seniors:

“It has been an incredible journey for this senior group. They have taken on every challenge that a student athlete could face in their time here at Ball State and they have defended them all. “easy” way when we came in during these girls’ freshmen years, we had a lot of work to do as a group.

“It is one thing to walk towards success, each of us can do it, it is another to build it with hard work every day. That is a real test and few could walk that path as this group has done. Our technical staff called on them to find a new level of mental toughness, to love each other above themselves, and to show that love by serving and sacrificing infinitely.

“They embraced those values ​​and have made them benchmarks of our team culture. As a result, we know that we all have a special bond that lasts far beyond this field and these years at Ball State. They have also worked as a group. And individual, with an intensity rare to find. The product can be seen academically in the new heights of this program and on this turf, this team is playing better hockey every day.

“These seniors have forever changed the trajectory of this program, the lives of all of us who can share this field with them every day, and have renewed the pursuit of championships at Ball State. It’s not just a dream, it’s at your fingertips. for this Ball State team because of their hard work and building a foundation the right way No shortcuts No easy days No “stars” A real family and team.

“You can ask all of them, they wouldn’t want it any other way. There will come a day when we raise a trophy and we’ll come back to thank these guys for the foundation they’ve laid for us to do it. all, for always putting this team first and for being family today and forever. Thank you parents, for your tireless support as your daughters here went the extra mile on a daily basis. We love and honor you this weekend! “