School sports: Hwa Chong wins West Zone table tennis gold despite blip, Schools News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Ahead of the clash between Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) and River Valley High School (RVHS) in the B Division boys’ West Zone table tennis final on Thursday, April 22, defending champions HCI were confident that they will have another gold medal on their trophy would add collection.
But things didn’t go as smoothly as expected at Yuhua Secondary School, as a shock loss in the second singles forced HCI to regroup and rally to win the title, 3-1.
The defending champion was immediately fired and quickly claimed the first point, as HCI’s Tan Zhao Ray took an 11-4, 11-4, 11-5 victory over Alfred Ting in the first singles.
Doubles Chang Hok Xi and Nathanael Goh then made it 2-0 for HCI when they defeated RVHS ‘James Lau and Renfred Ong 11-5, 11-3, 11-3.
Hwa Chong seemed unstoppable for the third game, but River Valley’s Cornelius Tan had other plans.
It was a battle of known foes when Cornelius faced HCI captain Isaac Young from the other side of the table in the second singles. Both paddlers last met at the C Division West Zone team final in 2019, when Isaac had defeated Cornelius on his way to the gold medal.
Out for revenge, the 15-year-old RVHS player started out strong to claim the first game 11-5 before winning the next two 11-6 and 11-7 to seal the shock win over his rival.
Cornelius said, “I learned some of his weaknesses and the areas I was missing, for example my forehand was very weak two years ago and I just learned from that.”
The loss was unforeseen when Isaac later told The Straits Times that the team last conceded a match in the West Zone final in 2016, defeating Nan Hua High School 3-1.
The 16-year-old said, “We were all pretty shocked at first, especially me.”
But the shocked team quickly regained their composure when doubles Ethan Ng and Aidan Ng took a 13-11, 11-4, 11-3 victory over RVHS ‘Warren Lee and Ayden Phua in the fourth game to secure the West Zone title. set. for Hwa Chong, 3-1.
The ecstatic Isaac credited his opponent for his “laudable effort” saying, “With our coordination and the fact that we were so well connected as a team, we were able to take the second double and the win.”
While HCI was a little scared on their way to gold, there were no worries for Nanyang Girls High School when they beat RVHS 3-0 in the B Division girls’ West Zone final.
Nanyang Girls team captain Esther Tay said it was “great” to be back in the National School Games after the match was canceled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
She said, “I think it certainly shows that all our hard work has paid off, especially during Covid, and that we need to train even when there is no competition.”
Nan Hua High School took home the bronze for the West Zone for boys and girls of the B Division after their respective teams beat Fuhua Secondary School and Unity Secondary School in similar 3-0 scores on Thursday.
