Sports
What position will Bradley Bozeman play for Baltimore in 2021?
During the 2020 NFL regular season, the Baltimore Ravens had three players starting games in the middle, three starting with the right guard, three starting with the right tackle, and two starting with the left tackle. Only on the left guard did the same player start all 16 games, and Baltimore is considering moving that player, Bradley Bozeman, to another position as the Ravens try to level their line of attack for the 2021 campaign.
The good thing about Bradley, just getting started, is that he’s versatile. Raven coach Said John Harbaugh this week. He can play left guard, or, for us, center. He was playing in the middle of Alabama, so I said he had two spots in the conversation. He proved himself as a starter and was enthusiastic about him.
As far as were true, they were in the process. We have the (NFL) Draft. We still have opportunities for freelancers. And guys compete. We have guys who will fight for those jobs, so check out how that all comes together for us. I am confident that next year we will have a great line of attack.
Of the five offensive linemen who played the most breaks for the Ravens last season, two are now with the Miami Dolphins and one doesn’t want to play the position Baltimore would choose him to play.
Matt Skura started the first 10 games in the middle before landing on reserve / COVID-19 last season during Ravens’ coronavirus crisis. When he returned, Skura started twice in Baltimores, seven games remaining. Former Alabama tackle DJ Fluker played in every game, starting eight times while seeing action at the right guard and right tackle in 2020. Both players signed up as free agents with Miami.
DJ FLUKER GETS A NEW TEAM FOR THE 2021 NFL SEASON
Orlando Brown Jr. earned a Pro Bowl invite as Baltimore’s right tackle in 2019. Last season, Brown switched to left tackle when All-Pro Ronnie Stanley went down with a seasonal injury in the sixth game. Now Brown wants to join a team where he can play left tackle.
The Ravens signed nine-year-old NFL starter Kevin Zeitler in free-agency this off-season, securing the right spot on the move last season following the retirement of eight-time Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda.
With the addition of Zeitler, Baltimores’ line of attack would already look solid if the Ravens could convince Brown to get back to the right tackle. From left to right, Stanley, Bozeman, Patrick Mekari, Zeitler and Brown would start.
Mekari started eight games last season and would be the main target of an upgrade, either through a new center or a move for Bozeman.
Bozeman served as the start center in Alabamas for his last two college seasons. After joining Baltimore as a sixth round roster in the 2018 NFL Draft, the former Handley High School luminary started one game as a rookie as a rookie, then won the job for the 2019 season and has had nearly every offensive attack since then van Ravens.
BRADLEY BOZEMAN AMONG PERFORMANCE-BASED PAYMENT MANAGERS
We set him up as a center, frankly, because that’s the position he played at Alabama, Baltimore’s general manager Eric DeCosta said. He came in and we had a center. We loved our depth in the middle, and Bradley, to his credit, really came in right away and he played well. He’s a smart guy. It’s quite versatile, it’s strong, and it’s tough. He’s a very diligent player, so he adapted quite well to that left position, surprisingly at a young age, and we were very happy about that.
Now judge carefully where we stand as a line of attack and make the best decision to move forward with regard to where Bradley will play next year.
Despite the troubled nature of the 2020 attack line, Baltimore became the first team to post back-to-back seasons with at least 3,000 rushing yards.
The Ravens will hold the 27th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft on April 29, and six more picks in the two days that follow. DeCosta said the uncertainty about Brown wouldn’t change Baltimores’ approach to design.
We talked about the importance of the attack line, and that’s a constant, DeCosta said. When you play the type of football we play, offensive line will always be a priority for us. We want to build the best line of attack we can in the short term, long term, look out, make sure we have enough depth in each place so that it doesn’t change our thinking very much.
If there is a really good player, we would choose him. That will give us the best chance of winning, it will help our attack succeed and it will make us a difficult team to play against.
Mark Inabinett is a sports reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter atArk AMarkG1.
