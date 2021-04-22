NCU and North West confirm dates for T20 and longer cricket / NCU opening matches confirmed





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Donemana’s Andy McBrine plays a shot during the AIT20 semi-final between Donemana and CIYMS at Bready last September, while wicket-keeper Chris Dougherty awaits a foul. Photo by Oliver McVeigh / Sportsfile Both campaigns will start with T20 cricket as expected, but longer form cricket is expected to be introduced in both unions by mid-June. The NCU season kicks off on Saturday, May 8 with Lagan Valley Steels T20 competitions. In a statement, the NCU said it is aiming for an indicative date of June 12 for a return to longer formats of the game. No 50-over cricket was played at club level during the shortened 2020 season. Sign Up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise In the Lagan Valley Steels T20 Cup, the eight Robinson Premier League clubs will compete against each other. Each club will play against each other once in a round-robin format, with the top four clubs in the competition phase advancing to the semi-finals. In the opening round of the games, defending champion CIYMS will face Woodvale in Belmont. The North Down-defeated finalists travel to Carrickfergus last year, Instonians host CSNI and Waringstown entertain Lisburn at The Lawn. The North West Union said the White Horse T20 competition will also begin on May 8, with the Longs Supervalue 40-over Premiership sharing the indicative start date of June 12 envisaged by the NCU. At the moment, no spectators are allowed to watch games on May 8, although oddly enough, up to 100 people are allowed on each terrain. In many cases there are less than 100 spectators at club matches, With test events underway in England for thousands of spectators, it is hoped that spectators will be able to watch matches here sometime in May. The NCU said, That indicative date for longer formats is subject to change and depends on progress in easing government restrictions. If the restrictions decrease earlier than that date, some leagues, such as the Robinsons Services Senior League Section 1, may revert to a longer format sooner, which has already been discussed with the clubs involved. Spectator and hospitality updates will be issued as soon as further government guidelines are announced, but clubs are reminded that no spectators are currently allowed in matches. In the Lagan Valley Steels T20 Trophy, the nine clubs from Robinson Services Section 1 will compete against each other in a knockout tournament. Robinson Services Sections 2 and 3 clubs will compete in the Lagan Valley Steels T20 Shield and Lagan Valley Steels T20 Bowl, respectively, these competitions will follow the same format as the Lagan Valley Steels T20 Cup. In addition, Lagan Valley Steels is supporting a new competition, the Lagan Valley Steels T20 Plate. This gives leading second XIs the chance to play competitive cricket in line with their senior sides. NCU general manager Angela Platt said: We are delighted to announce the first block of games for the 2021 season. After discussions with our own clubs and guidance from Sport Northern Ireland and the Department for Communities, we were able to develop this seasonal schedule and help our clubs comply with Covid-19 rules. We are delighted to have Lagan Valley Steels back on board for 2021. We would like to thank them for their continued support in these difficult times without them we would not be able to hold these competitions. Tommy Anderson, Lagan Valley Steels Managing Director added: Lagan Valley Steels is delighted to be sponsoring the NCU’s national T20 competitions for the 2021 season. We have been involved in these matches for a number of years and we are happy to support cricket in our local communities. We wish everyone the best of luck this year. A message from the editor: Thanks for reading this story on our website. Although I have your attention, I also have an important request for you. With the coronavirus blocking having a major impact on many of our advertisers and consequently the revenue we receive, we are more dependent than ever on taking out a digital subscription. Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best news and information about Northern Ireland and the UK online and in our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster loading times, and access exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up. Our journalism costs money and we depend on advertising, print and digital revenues to support them. By supporting us, we can assist you in providing reliable, fact-verified content for this website.

