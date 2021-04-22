Washington Football Team ‘patronizing’ during comeback





When Alex Smith returned to the Washington Football Team Before training camp last year, the coaching staff had him perform tasks such as carrying extra weight and pushing sleds. Not only had Smith never done those things during his previous 15 years in the NFL, according to a Sports Illustrated profile from the recently retired quarterback, he was less than two years away from the gruesome leg injury that nearly ended his career and the subsequent life-threatening infection. Smith, who was named the AP’s NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2020, told Sports Illustrated that he found the coaching staff “ patronizing ” during the early parts of last season as he tried to prove he was ready to play again. even after the doctors did. cleared him. I’d rather someone say straight to my face, “What do you think?” Smith told SI. It pissed me off. Dr. Robin West, the former WFT orthopedic physician, told SI that coaches would ask, “Are you sure you’re going to release him?” I received very little support, West told Sports Illustrated. Coaches pointed out that doctors said Smith nearly died and lost his leg. “Why would he want to (play)?” they asked. That is not your decision, said West, was her response. OPINION:Alex Smith’s comeback to the NFL reminded us why sports are so powerful OPINION:The NFL should consider honoring Alex Smith’s legacy permanently Smith’s father, Doug, told Sports Illustrated he thinks the coaches sabotaged the comeback. Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera said in a statement to SI through a team spokesperson that he was “terrified to put (Alex) out there.” “That’s something I struggled with every day. It’s a shame he thinks we patronized him because I can tell you we didn’t mean to,” the statement continued. “At the end of the day, I commend Alex because he proved everyone wrong. And exceeded any reasonable expectations anyone had set for him. He not only pulled back onto the field, but also led us to the playoffs. It was a truly remarkable achievement. “ Smith returned to action during Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams. He would lead Washington to a 5-1 record as a starter and help the team capture the NFC East crown. Taylor Heinicke started the wild card playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Smith announced his retirement on Monday, despite talks with other NFL teams, including the Jacksonville Jaguars. in next week’s draft. Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos