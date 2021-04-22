Eight Hawks earn Atlantic 10 Field Hockey Postseason Honors





NEWPORT NEWS, Va. Eight members of the Saint Joseph hockey team have earned Atlantic 10 postseason honors, the league announced Thursday afternoon. Sophomore Katy Benton and Anna Miller were named in the All-Conference First Team while seniors Cassidy Atchison , Sara Hayes , and Jordan Olenginski were tabbed for the second team. Freshmen Katelyn Cocco and Celeste Smits were selected to the All-Rookie Team, while Miller, Olenginski and senior Nicholl Fenton were selected for the All-Academic Team. Miller ranks third in the conference in points per game and is the leader of the Hawks with five goals and 12 points. Hailing from Chester Springs, Pennsylvania, he achieved her first collegiate hat-trick on April 7 when the Hawks defeated La Salle 6-1 and was named Atlantic 10 Player of the Week on April 12. Hockey Coaches Association’s National Academic Squad for the second time this season. A 2019 All-Rookie roster, Benton ranks third in the league in assists per game and ranks third in total assists with a team leading four. The Worcester, Pennsylvania native has started all six games for the Hawks and has played nearly every minute this season. A product of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Atchison was a key part of the Hawks’ defense in 2021, also adding a goal in a 6-0 win over La Salle on March 11. Hayes earned A-10 Co-Player of the Week honors on April 19 after the Drexel Hill, Pa., Native scored two goals in the Hawks’ 5-4 win over UMass two days earlier, securing a spot in the Atlantic 10 Championship of this week. Olenginski, of Mountain Top, Pa., Posted a four-point game at La Salle and three-point tries at home against the Explorers and UMass to earn her second All-Conference honor; she was named to the First Team a season ago. She also earned her fourth consecutive NFHCA Scholar of Distinction and National Academic Squad earlier this season. Hailing from the Netherlands, Pa., Cocco scored the opening goal in the fin over UMass and also added a goal in the win over La Salle. Born in Capelle aan den IJssel, Netherlands, Smits led all Hawk newcomers in points and finished second in the team in assists. She took three runs in total and scored the winner of extra time when the Hawks won 3-2 in Delaware on March 14. Fenton served as co-captains for the Hawks alongside Atchison and Olenginski and helped anchor the SJU defense. The Marmora, New Jersey native also earned the NFHCA Scholar of Distinction award for the third time while citing her fourth National Academic squad. Georgie McTear of UMass was named the Atlantic 10 Offensive Player of the Year, while Janne Wetzel of VCU took home the title Defensive Player of the Year. VCU’s Bridget McCormick and Stacy Bean were named Rookie and Coach of the Year respectively. The third-seeded Hawks will meet second-seeded Lock Haven in Friday’s semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Championship; the winner will meet the best-placed VCU on Saturday or the fourth-placed Richmond on Saturday for the title.

